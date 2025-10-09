Barron Trump Might Be Joining TikTok As A Top Executive As Hinted By Trump’s Favorite Tiktok Jack

Barron Trump, only 19, is already making waves in the crypto world. Now, he might soon find himself in another high value position, that is on the board of TikTok. The idea was floated by Jack Advent, former social media producer for President Donald Trump, who became known as “TikTok Jack” during the 2024 campaign. Advent earned that nickname after spearheading Trump’s surprisingly viral presence on the Gen Z–dominated app.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Advent said he hopes the younger Trump, now 19 and attending New York University, will take on a leadership role if TikTok gradually comes under the ownership of the US. “I’m hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok’s board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using,” Advent said.

Barron himself has yet to comment on the speculation, but the idea underscores President Trump’s changing stance toward the popular video-sharing platform. Once harshly critical of TikTok, Trump now claims credit for its continued existence in the U.S., despite his 2020 executive order that initially sought to ban it.

“To all those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big,” Trump said in a video posted Monday to his official account. Seated behind the Resolute Desk, he added, “And now you’re looking at me in the Oval Office.”

1️⃣ Devin Nunes met informally with Taiwanese officials ahead of key talks on TikTok's U.S. ownership transition. 2️⃣ Barron Trump was floated by ex-Trump media producer Jack Advent as a potential TikTok U.S. board member.



That quip came after Trump emphasized that his executive order led to negotiations moving the app’s control into American hands. The 2020 order required that a majority of TikTok’s ownership and operations be run from the United States, or else the app would face a full ban. Though the sale of the platform has yet to be finalized, several of Trump’s longtime allies are reportedly close to securing a significant stake.

Among them are Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who boasts a net worth of nearly $350 billion, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, estimated to be worth around $2 billion. Along with private equity giant Silver Lake, the group is said to be in talks to take majority control of the short-form video company, currently owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

Ellison and Trump’s friendship runs deep, stretching back years, while Andreessen’s firm has backed several ventures aligned with Trump’s business interests. If the deal closes, TikTok could officially shift into American hands, which means the tension surrounding the app’s existence in the US will also vanish.

Advent, however, seems focused on a different aspect, ensuring TikTok keeps resonating with younger audiences. During Trump’s 2024 campaign, Advent was behind many of the president’s viral moments on the platform. One of the most memorable came when Trump made his TikTok debut in June 2024, introduced by UFC CEO Dana White. The debut video exploded with over 180 million views in a matter of days.

“That’s TikTok Jack, actually—he’s become very famous,” Trump once joked to reporters in October 2024 while being filmed flipping burgers during a McDonald’s campaign stop. The clip became another viral hit, reinforcing Advent’s reputation as the mastermind behind Trump’s digital persona among Gen Z voters.

Now, with Trump back in the White House and TikTok’s future hanging in the balance, Advent’s latest suggestion could reshape how the app is governed, and perhaps even give Barron Trump an early start in the world of digital influence and tech leadership.