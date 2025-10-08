Donald Trump Slammed as ‘Delusional’ After Claiming He Is the ‘Best Physical Specimen’ Among Presidents

Donald Trump is a self-proclaimed exceptional “specimen” amongst all the recent Presidents. The 79-year-old is being called “delusional” for comparing himself to Barack Obama, more specifically, for claiming that he is in better shape than the former President. Social media users, on the other hand, are having a field day while mocking the President’s claim.

Trump graced the podium to address a crowd of 20,000 people at the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary. In his speech, the 79-year-old took the time to boast about how healthy he is and cited a former White House physician’s apparent testimony to prove the same.

Trump claimed that he was told that he was the “best physical specimen” among the recent Presidents. The statement allegedly came from Ronny Jackson, former White House physician turned Texas Republican congressman.

“He was also the doctor for…Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?” the President questioned during his address. He pointed out how Jackson has served as a doctor for former President George Bush as well.

The 79-year-old spoke about how the former physician named him the “ best physical specimen” between him and both the former presidents. “At a press conference, they asked him, Who’s in the best shape? Who’s the healthiest? Who’s the strongest?” Trump claimed.

Trump: “He was my doctor in the White House…He was also the doctor for Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him? And he was the doctor for a man named Bush. At a press conference, they asked him…’Who is the best physical specimen of the three?’ He said ‘That’s easy,… pic.twitter.com/tahDERrMn6 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 5, 2025

When asked these questions, Jackson allegedly named Trump to be in the best shape compared to the other two men. “That’s easy: President Donald Trump,” is what the former physician said, according to the President. It is unclear if Jackson actually made the claim.

Trump went on to speak about how much he loved the Texas Republican congressman. Back in November 2024, the President made the same claim during an event that took place at Mar-a-Lago.

Newsweek debunked the President’s claim at the time by confirming that Jackson never ruled that to be the case, at least publicly. Netizens were quick to mock Trump for his statement.

“Trump saying he’s in better shape than Obama is like me saying I’m taller than LeBron. You can tell it’s a lie simply by looking at us,” one wrote. “Obama and his full-court basketball in his spare time is no match for you and a golf cart driven onto the green,” another added.

The same user claimed that anybody would believe the President was “delusional.” Another accused the President of simply lying. “No one in that audience could possibly believe the words flying out of his twisted brain,” another wrote. Several others slammed the 79-year-old for being a narcissist. Others labelled the President a liar.