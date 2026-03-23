Barron ‘Snubs’ Ivanka and Others as Melania Oversees Birthday Guest List – Insider Reveals

Barron Trump recently celebrated his 20th birthday, and sources report that three of his siblings were not invited. Insiders say that the decision was deliberate, as “they’re not close at all,” and many are now wondering how close family ties really are.

According to Robert Shuter’s Substack “Naughty but Nice,” Barron did not invite Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., or Eric Trump to his private birthday party on March 20. However, they didn’t miss it due to other commitments or a forgotten invite, the source suggests otherwise. “This wasn’t an oversight. They were left off the list.”

Melania Trump reportedly had the final say about who was being invited to the gathering, and apparently, she wanted to keep the numbers limited. She didn’t want anything elaborate and wanted the celebration to be solely focused on him. Melania was “in charge” and she apparently didn’t want to turn the party into a political spectacle or large family event.

Uh-oh, according to Rob Shuter, Barron Trump’s birthday party was a “tightly controlled, private celebration” and his three eldest siblings simply were not invited by Melania, who was in control of the guest list. I wonder who were the guests and was Donald Trump included or not pic.twitter.com/UlKXM1N3r6 — BWT (@BWTLRK) March 22, 2026

And while many young adults entering their 20s would want to mark the occasion with an all-out bash, insiders said “this was a small, controlled, private celebration.” Apparently Melania’s motivation for controlling every name on the guest list was because she she wanted this to be about Barron — not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children.”

It’s important to understand why there may be some distance between Barron Trump and Ivana Trump’s children. Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric are all more than two decades older than him and are from his dad’s first marriage. The older Trump siblings already had a bond in place and were starting out their own families by the time that he was born.

Barron was largely raised separately from his siblings and maintained a more private life. The insider said, “Barron didn’t grow up with them in the same way.” Adding, “There isn’t a real bond there.”

Because of his upbringing, he has also developed a unique personality. Barron has been described as being more reserved and independent, and has “exhibited independence in business more than socially.” Some think that he is a “loner,” while other feel that he is a perfect blend of his parents.

“Barron is a carbon copy of his fathers, yet he is blessed without the elder’s brashness,” a source revealed. However, Barron’s charm is that he is also “like his mother with a European aloof and quiet sophistication.”

It turned out only Tiffany congratulated Barron Trump on her IG stories with a photo that has nothing to do with Barron. Eric, Ivanka, Kai didn’t despite being active on IG on March 20th. Well, let’s hope they will congratulate him in person at the party for the birthday boy https://t.co/eO1QUPKlwr — BWT (@BWTLRK) March 21, 2026

The reported guest list decision comes at a time when many are speculating about the extended Trump family. On the premiere of Melania, there were competing afterparties in Washington D.C. that night. Donald Trump Jr. hosted his own gathering that rivaled the official party. And yet they remain a united front at official events. It is also rumored that Melania can’t even “be in the same room” as Ivanka.

At the heart of the guest list decision is Melania. “It’s clear where everyone stands,” the source said. They also said, “This just made it obvious.”

Interestingly, it is not clear whether Tiffany Trump attended the event. Barron and Tiffany, who is only 12 years older than him, have sometimes been seen chatting and talking at events and reportedly enjoy each other’s company. Tiffany also the only Trump sibling to wish him on social media on his 20th birthday.