Melania Trump Can’t Even “Be In The Same Room” With Ivanka Trump

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump seem to be back in the spotlight, as critics and supporters alike zoom in on the dynamic between the First Lady and her stepdaughter. TThe relationship had been a misaligned mess since day one, sources claim, with Melania being virtually sidelined by the president’s daughter during her first run as first lady of the United States.

In her book Melania and Me, Winston Wolkoff said many traditional first lady initiatives were taken up by Ivanka Trump, while Melania Trump was largely absent. Ivanka would send out social media posts and was a very public figure in Washington and beyond, becoming a well-known figure within the administration. However, Melania, during the same time, made a few public appearances and had little online presence. This power struggle made their relationship even colder.

One of the major reasons these differences are back in the spotlight is the Melania documentary. The film was directed by Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, who is set to return to the franchise at Paramount Skydance at Trump’s request, according to Variety.

Sources have suggested that Melania Trump did not want Ivanka Trump present during key moments of the documentary and that Ivanka had no intention of watching it.

First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly excluded her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, from the premiere of her self-titled documentary, leaving the White House adviser reportedly hurt by the snub, according to sources close to the family. https://t.co/hh7ZaEpy2X pic.twitter.com/Bt5dXTL366 — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) January 18, 2026

Wolkoff has also suggested there is enough animosity between the two that they cannot bear to be in the same room. She has also written that Melania referred to Ivanka and her supporters as ‘snakes’.

Where Melania Trump’s relationship stands with Ivanka after ‘snake’ remarkhttps://t.co/V29yc1oUkA — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) March 22, 2026

Several of Donald Trump’s children were missing from Melania’s documentary premiere, which did not go unnoticed by critics. Ivanka was also absent from the film, which documented the days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

It should also be noted that the State of the Union address was the last time they were seen together. Viewers and critics noted the apparent coldness between the two women.

In her memoir, Melania Trump touched on the family dynamics of the Trump clan. She said, “While I do not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald’s grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald’s decisions, I acknowledge that differing viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships.”