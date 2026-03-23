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Melania Trump Can’t Even “Be In The Same Room” With Ivanka Trump

Published on: March 23, 2026 at 11:45 AM ET

Reported tensions between Melania and Ivanka Trump draw renewed attention.

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
The First Lady and Trump's daughter seem to have a tough time to see eye to eye
The First Lady and Trump's daughter seem to have a tough time to see eye to eye || Credit; WikimediaCommons/TheWhiteHouse

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump seem to be back in the spotlight, as critics and supporters alike zoom in on the dynamic between the First Lady and her stepdaughter. TThe relationship had been a misaligned mess since day one, sources claim, with Melania being virtually sidelined by the president’s daughter during her first run as first lady of the United States.

In her book Melania and Me, Winston Wolkoff said many traditional first lady initiatives were taken up by Ivanka Trump, while Melania Trump was largely absent. Ivanka would send out social media posts and was a very public figure in Washington and beyond, becoming a well-known figure within the administration. However, Melania, during the same time, made a few public appearances and had little online presence. This power struggle made their relationship even colder.

One of the major reasons these differences are back in the spotlight is the Melania documentary. The film was directed by Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, who is set to return to the franchise at Paramount Skydance at Trump’s request, according to Variety

Sources have suggested that Melania Trump did not want Ivanka Trump present during key moments of the documentary and that Ivanka had no intention of watching it.

Wolkoff has also suggested there is enough animosity between the two that they cannot bear to be in the same room. She has also written that Melania referred to Ivanka and her supporters as ‘snakes’.

Several of Donald Trump’s children were missing from Melania’s documentary premiere, which did not go unnoticed by critics. Ivanka was also absent from the film, which documented the days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

It should also be noted that the State of the Union address was the last time they were seen together. Viewers and critics noted the apparent coldness between the two women.

In her memoir, Melania Trump touched on the family dynamics of the Trump clan. She said, “While I do not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald’s grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald’s decisions, I acknowledge that differing viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships.”

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