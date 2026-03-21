No One in Trump’s Inner Circle Posts for Barron’s 20th Birthday – Except This Figure

Barron Trump’s 20th birthday passed without any birthday shoutouts from his family, leading fans to question why he wasn’t acknowledged online.’

Barron, youngest child of Donald Trump and only son of Melania, turned 20 on March 20, 2026, and reportedly received no birthday wishes online from close family members, including Eric, Ivanka, Melania, or Donald Trump, which many social media users found odd.

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His sister Tiffany, however, wished her brother a happy birthday, posting a portrait from her wedding. “Happy Happy Birthday Barron! Love you so much!” she wrote.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Barron Trump, the son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, turns 20 today. pic.twitter.com/KTIQ3099U0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 20, 2026

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Another greeting came from Donald Trump Jr.’s ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who posted a picture of Barron on her Instagram Stories. “Happy Birthday Barron – The future looks bright!” she wrote.

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Additionally, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also shared a birthday message for President Donald Trump’s youngest child, as she joined Trump for a dinner at the White House.

JAPANESE PM SANAE TAKAICHI draws laughs with birthday wish for Barron Trump: “Tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good-looking gentleman.” “And when I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it — Of… pic.twitter.com/WMP9EG3gCO — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 19, 2026

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“I would like to start off by extending my sincere congratulations on two important anniversaries,” the Japanese Prime Minister said.

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She continued, “I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good looking gentleman. Donald, it is very clear where he got it, of course, from his parents. There’s no doubt about it,” she said, adding, “So Donald, if I may ask you, please convey my sincere Happy Birthday wishes to him.”

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She also added, “As you rightly mentioned, the United States has long been an icon of freedom and democracy in the world, and this year, the United States is marking a historic milestone. And on behalf of the government and the people of Japan, I would like to extend my deepest congratulations to you and the American people.”

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Barron’s 19th birthday also went without any public messages, including from Tiffany, though Ivanka shared a birthday wish on her Instagram Stories. “Happy Birthday Barron! Love you,” Ivanka wrote at the time.

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Meanwhile, multiple sources close to President Donald Trump’s youngest son, cited by People Magazine‘s March report, said that he’s preparing for his “next phase” of life. “Barron has inherited his father’s interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur. He is smart, focused and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age,” said a source.

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The source added that Barron has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years, emphasising that “Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money.”

​The source further described the 20-year-old as a “carbon copy of his father,” yet he is “blessed without the elder’s brashness,” adding that “He is more like his mother with a European aloof and quiet sophistication.”

“He is different from the other Trump children in the sense that he is sort of a loner, Growing up in the public eye and not necessarily feeling comfortable in it has made him stronger within himself, and at the same time, is driving his ambition. It’s an interesting combination,” the source added.