Japan’s PM Takaichi Visits Oval Office – Her Reaction to Biden Autopen Goes Viral

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited the White House on Thursday, and the official English account of the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan documented moments from the visit. One moment that did not make it to her X handle but is trending bigtime is the one where she is seen reacting to former President Joe Biden’s autopen.

As Sanae Takaichi looked at the Presidential Walk of Fame during her tour, she paused for a moment in front of Joe Biden’s autopen portrait and laughed before proceeding. The videos from the moment started trending on X (formerly Twitter) soon. A tour of the Presidential Walk of Fame has been part of the rosters of almost all international political leaders who have visited the Oval Office lately.

Japan PM laughs out loud at Biden’s ‘autopen portrait’ in the White House pic.twitter.com/ckvplUBF3X — RT (@RT_com) March 20, 2026

At the Presidential Walk of Fame last year, President Trump replaced former President Joe Biden’s portrait with an autopen, signing the Democrat’s name. The move was largely dubbed a snub and an attempt to delegitimise a predecessor. The Presidential Walk of Fame at the Oval Office has portraits of almost all previous leaders. Well, almost all except Biden.

The Prime Minister’s Office of Japan X handle shared a round-up video from Takaichi’s White House visit, and dinner at the State Dining Room, and the caption accompanying the video clip read, “Scenes from the dinner reception on the occasion of the Japan–U.S. Summit Meeting.”

▼Scenes from the dinner reception on the occasion of the Japan–U.S. Summit Meeting pic.twitter.com/s7NKVCYa1H — PM’s Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) March 20, 2026

During her speech at the White House dinner, the Japanese PM said, “A stronger Japan and a stronger America; a more prosperous Japan and a more prosperous America. I am very confident that Donald and I are the best buddies to realize this shared goal.”

Japanese PM @takaichi_sanae: “A stronger Japan and a stronger America; a more prosperous Japan and a more prosperous America. I am very confident that Donald and I are the best buddies to realize this shared goal.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hL2f3ABjfL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

In another social media post, after the Japan-U.S Summit Meeting, Sanae Takaichi said, “I met with President Trump. We confirmed that Japan and the United States will work together toward the early realization of peace and stability in the Middle East, including energy security. We also agreed to advance concrete cooperation on economic security and strategically important areas, including critical minerals, and on strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance, which underpins peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump sparked controversy after he made a joke about Pearl Harbor during his press briefing, with Japan’s PM seated next to him. Addressing the press, Trump said, “I didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted a surprise.” He then added jokingly, “Who knows better about surprise than Japan, ok? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor? You believe in surprise, so much more than us.”

This wasn’t the only headline made at the Summit. When a Japanese reporter asked a question, Trump looked at Sanae Takaichi and said, “This looks like one of your people right here. Is he good or bad? Is a good reporter or a bad reporter?”

Trump also addressed the PM’s English skills and said, “Do you understand this? Very good. I’ll tell you! It’s so nice that we don’t have to sit through a translation. I haven’t picked up your language. The next time you come, I’ll have your language mastered.”