Japanese PM Wishes Barron Trump a Happy 20th Birthday During White House Visit: ‘A Tall, Good-Looking Gentleman’

During her visit to the White House, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi conveyed her wishes to President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Barron turned 20 on Friday, March 20.

Takaichi dedicated some time from her speech to wish Barron. The president’s son, however, was not present at the gathering.

After speaking about the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States before a White House dinner, Takaichi said, “Donald, tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good-looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it. Of course, from his parents. There is no doubt about it.”

Japanese PM @takaichi_sanae: “Tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much, into a very tall, good looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it… please convey my sincere happy birthday wishes to him.”❤️ pic.twitter.com/T6Nha38WIu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

Takaichi is the first head of state of an ally to visit the United States after it urged its allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. So far, the Iran conflict has affected the world economy, with energy authorities around the world cautioning about the damage that the war could do to global energy economies if it is not brought to a swift end.

Takaichi has said that Japan so far does not have any plans to send warships to the Middle East. Trump has also since said that the United States does not require any additional assistance. However, the war in the Middle East shows no signs of stopping, as all parties involved in the conflict look to escalate.

BREAKING: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, UK condemn Iranian attacks on vessels and energy installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, says ready to contribute to ‘appropriate efforts’ to ensure passage through strait 🔴 LIVE updates:… pic.twitter.com/frBJOFZl7C — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 19, 2026

Takaichi spoke with journalists and said that she would make it clear to Trump what the Japanese can do when it comes to his request, and what exactly is impossible under the Japanese law.

So far, the prime minister has refrained from commenting on the legality of the war that Israel and the United States have started against Iran.

The Japanese Constitution does not allow the government to declare war as a way of sorting out disputes, but a reinterpretation suggests that any attack on Japan or an ally could merit military deployment from the country.

There is popular support in Japan for higher defense spending. Polls in Japan have suggested that a majority of citizens do not support the war in Iran, and at least half of the population is not happy with how Takaichi is handling it in public appearances.