Trump Jokes about Pearl Harbor While Discussing ‘Surprise’ Attacks with Japan’s Prime Minister

President Donald Trump cracked an awkward joke when he met the Prime Minister of Japan on Thursday. While talking to Sanae Takaichi, he alluded to the infamous Pearl Harbor attack.

Trump met Takaichi in the Oval Office during a three-day trip to Washington, says the Independent. The two countries want to deepen their alliance and talk about trade. It was during a question-and-answer session that things went south.

A Japanese reporter wanted to know why Trump didn’t let his key allies, such as Japan, know that the U.S. and Israel would be attacking Iran. The two countries had joined forces to launch attacks on Iran on February 28. They took out supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a large air strike.

The campaign is still ongoing, with Trump recently asking for assistance to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. Many allies, including Japan, did not respond.

Reporter: Why didn’t you tell allies about the war before attacking Iran? Trump: We wanted it to be a surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor? pic.twitter.com/BJWiVoeH38 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2026

Speaking to the journalist, Trump first explained that they had decided to go in “very hard.” He added that they “didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise.” Then Trump added, “Who knows better about surprise than Japan, ok?” he said.

And instead of leaving it there, the President took it further. “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?” he asked his counterpart. Takaichi, who was born 20 years after Pearl Harbor, did not reply. An awkward silence was followed by stilted laughter.

Trump then said, “You believe in surprise, I think, much more so than us.” He then explained that because the U.S. had kept their plans secret they “knocked out the first two days we probably knocked out 50% of what we — and much more than we anticipated doing.”

The President was defending his military strategy. He was saying that secrecy allowed the U.S. to strike hard and cause significant damage early into the war.

The 1941 surprise air attack killed 2,403 American soldiers and servicemen. The bombs that rained down wreaked havoc and injured an additional 1,200 people. The Japanese strike allowed President Roosevelt to push for the U.S. to join World War II. Four years later, Japan submitted to the U.S. demand for “unconditional surrender” after dropping nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

.@POTUS commends Japanese Prime Minister @takaichi_sanae‘s English skills: “Do you understand this? Very good, I’ll tell you! It’s so nice that we don’t have to sit through [the translation]… The next time you come, I’ll have your language passed.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8RqjzZj6Pu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

At the press session, a much lighter moment followed. While waiting for an interpreter to translate a question for Takaichi, she indicated that she understood. Trump didn’t hesitate. “Very good, I’ll tell you! It’s so nice that we don’t have to sit through [the translation.] No it’s very good,” he praised her.

In a moment of self-deprecating humor, he joked, “I haven’t picked up your language.” Takaichi smiled as he spoke. Trump then added, “The next time you come, I’ll have your language mastered.” The room erupted in laughter.

.@POTUS on Japan’s support in the Iran operation: “We’ve had tremendous support and relationship with Japan on everything, and I believe that based on statements that were given to us yesterday…having to do with Japan, they are really stepping up to the plate, yes.” pic.twitter.com/nofdwBlGWG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

After mentioning Pearl Harbor to Japan’s Prime Minister, Donald Trump later told the press, “We’ve had tremendous support and relationship with Japan on everything… they are really stepping up to the plate, yes.”