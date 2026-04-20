Barack and Michelle Obama Make Major Announcement as Netflix Deal Ends

Former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, is reportedly set to become an independent company. The couple announced the news at a Philadelphia event held on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the former president shared an update about the company’s next phase. Higher Ground had partnered with Netflix for eight years before making the announcement.

While addressing a gathering marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, Obama said he and his wife remain grateful for their partnership with Netflix. They are “transitioning to a more independent company” to work with different studios other than the OTT platform.

Barack and Michelle Obama‘s production company Higher Ground is transitioning to an independent operation following eight years at Netflix. https://t.co/bAspxZN19E — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 20, 2026

Further details about the future of the production company are anticipated. Neither the Obamas nor representatives of the company have responded following the announcement. However, since it’s a transition, information about their next big project shouldn’t be long.

The Obama-led production company has already performed well in the entertainment Industry with high-rated documentaries, dramas, and movies. Their documentary American Factory won an Oscar in 2019.

Some of their noteworthy works also include Rustin, Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, Worth, Ada Twist, Scientist, Leave the World Behind starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, Our Oceans, and many more, with more to come.

Their future projects reportedly include a Broadway reboot of Proof, Fredrick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, BLOOM, and Overlooked. It remains unclear whether the Obamas will step away from Netflix after these projects.

Kevin Hart on #Fatherhood: “I think it’s a movie that’s going to truly move the needle on so many different levels. I’m hoping that it’s one that’s evergreen, that lasts forever” https://t.co/j87v4Cv8Nt pic.twitter.com/iT5U4DDxos — Variety (@Variety) June 19, 2021

But they have reportedly begun collaborating with studios other than Netflix. According to reports by the publication, Higher Ground has an upcoming project with HBO: Life Larry, and The Pursuit of Unhappiness. The project is slated for June 2026, with more details to follow about the historical-themed show.

As mentioned earlier, Higher Ground and Netflix have been production partners for 8 years. They first linked together back in 2018 as a result of their shared passion for “storytelling.” Their production company aims to deliver a diverse range of content.

Obama’s company didn’t exclusively focus on producing documentaries. It also focused on scripted and unscripted content. In a statement cited by the same publication in 2018, Obama shared the company’s overall goals.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions has unveiled a new slate of projects at Netflix, including the Riz Ahmed starrer ‘Exit West’https://t.co/KG9yrPUZmo — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2021

He said, “We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, and creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between people, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The couple often emphasizes the importance of empathy and has indeed produced films with it as the foundation of the story. However, with a new chapter ahead of the couple, their supporters are looking forward to more works by the production company. Many on the internet continue to congratulate the former president and his wife on this new journey.