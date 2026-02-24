BAFTA Racial Slur Controversy —Jamie Foxx, Wendell Pierce Speak Out

Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce did not appreciate what happened at the BAFTA awards, and they appear to be really upset about the incident.

During the awards, someone from the audience made a racial remark about Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. Foxx and Pierce are not keeping quiet about the incident, as they recently weighed in on it.

John Davidson, who has Tourette’s syndrome that started at the age of 12, went to an awards show in London on Feb. 22 for the premiere of a movie called Swear, which is about his life experience growing up with the syndrome.

During the show, he yelled the N-word when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award. Not only that, but people also heard his outbursts during the ceremony.

Wendell Pierce, 62, took it to X and reflected that he is very angry. Pierce wrote that, “It’s infuriating that the first reaction wasn’t complete and full-throated apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan.”

He wanted a proper apology from BAFTA for Lindo and Jordan, as he pointed out that the most important thing was that both actors were insulted. Pierce added that, irrespective of the reason why the person yelled the N-word, it still does not make him right.

Asking for more grace for the person who shouted a racist slur instead of for Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who had to push through being embarrassed in front of their peers. But that’s often the expectation — that Black people are just supposed to be ok with being… https://t.co/MqHbC8XwsA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 23, 2026

On an Instagram post, Jamie Foxx also commented on the situation. According to him, the N-word used at the BAFTAs was really wrong. According to him, it is “unacceptable”.

The production designer of Sinners also did not stay silent on the situation. Hannah Beachler said that she could not find the right words to explain what exactly happened at the awards.

According to her, during the show, the audience members who screamed the bad words not only screamed it once, but three times.

And among the three times, one of the times was even directed towards her, as she was on the way to dinner after the show completed.

During the ceremony, when John Davidson shouted the racial slur, the N-word, at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, the host Alan Cumming explained to the audience that some of the strong language and words were heard because of his Tourette’s syndrome, which can make people say or do things involuntarily.

Cumming reminded people that they should be more understanding of the situation and be respectful to all the people at the event, irrespective of celebrity status.

According to Delroy Lindo, he and Michael B. Jordan handled the situation and themselves during the BAFTA Awards and did not burst out. But at the same time, he also wished that someone from the awards had spoken to them after the incident.

The BBC later apologized because of the slur that was said during the show. It was also not removed from the broadcast of the show on the BBC or broadcast on BBC One, which was shown with a two-hour delay.

The offensive word reached the world and stayed on the BBC’s catch-up service and BBC iPlayer on Monday morning before it was actually taken down.

The BBC explained that the N-word and the offensive language came from the outburst caused by Tourette’s syndrome, and, according to the BBC, it was not intentional.

They apologized for the situation and for not editing that part out before the broadcast, and confirmed that it will now be removed from BBC iPlayer.