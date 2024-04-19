Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Excluded from Ex Hannah Brown's Wedding Despite Her Cameo on His Show

The Bachelorette stars Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown developed close affection for each other while filming the 2019 season of the reality show. Eventually, Brown turned down Cameron's proposal and got engaged to another contestant named Jed. The couple eventually broke it off, at present Brown is getting married to Adam Woolard. As per The US Sun, Cameron told the publication that he hasn't been invited to Brown's wedding with Woolard. "My invite is not in the mail and it's probably not coming as it shouldn't be," he said. He added, "I think a lot of people have asked me that question and I think exes shouldn't be going to your wedding. I just don't think that's a good idea for anybody."

Even though Cameron was not invited, he still refers to Brown as a "good friend." "Yeah, I'd call her a good friend," he continued. "I think we can certainly call on each other and, you know, be there for each other. So I think that's important." The ex-couple had got back together briefly to film a new lifestyle program, Going Home with Tyler Cameron. In his newest Prime Video series, the model is seen renovating his Jupiter, Florida childhood house in memory of his mother, Andrea Cameron, who passed away in February 2020 from a brain aneurysm. Cameron responded to a question about filming with Hannah once again, "I don't want to spoil it too much because I think there's a lot to see. They showed a little clip of it already and you can see there's a little bit of apprehension on both of us because we haven't really been around each other in this setting in a long time."

"But, we worked through some things and I think what you see us go through and the final reveal of the house, like, it was great working with her and you get to see the ups and downs of it all. The final product is stunning. It's beautiful," he continued. Viewers of The Bachelor will be able to witness 'the real Tyler on this show' in addition to Jason Tartick, Matt James, and Rachael Kirkconnell, some of his fellow castmates. Tyler has dated or been connected to Gigi Hadid, Stassie Karanikolaou, Paige Lorenze, and Kristin Cavallari since ending his relationship with Brown.

The reality star is supposedly dating someone but hasn't revealed anything about her identity or background. "It's something that maybe you'll see on the show. You got to watch the show to find out," he revealed. "Right now I'm busy with Going Home with Tyler Cameron and I want this to continue and keep growing," he shared while noting he has his house in Hobe Sound that he's working on and "three more homes." On April 18, Cameron's eight episodes of Going Home with Tyler Cameron made their Prime Video debut.