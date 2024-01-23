Editor's note: This article was originally published on Aug 31, 2023. It has since been updated.

Remember Hannah Montana's 'cool and casual' dad, Robby Ray, aka Billy Ray Cyrus? The names may not be alike in real life, but the emotion is exactly the same. Pop sensation Miley Cyrus has always had her father by her side, but recently, there have been reports of them being estranged. Nonetheless, even if there isn't too much clarity regarding where they stand currently, Miley once reflected on her childhood in an enlightening and poignant TikTok.

The singer explained she's more emotional about her dad's music career than she is about her own, according to The Things. She also talked about the 'differing' perspectives of the father and daughter on fame and success. She shared, "When I was born, my dad had the No. 1 country song." She continued, "When I see the numbers, I just see the humans behind it, enjoying the music. I just see people in numbers."

Miley rose to success with Disney's Hannah Montana, in which she starred with her real-life dad, Billy- who also happened to play her father's role in the show. It was a hit in the early 2000s. Miley is renowned for her rebellious and carefree attitude, and people often relate to her with her Wrecking Ball song that wreaked havoc in the music industry. However, she's nonchalant about her 'reputation.' Instead, she expressed that her dad is more concerned with the audience's appreciation.

Despite several controversies, Miley has a significant number of fans and admirers across the globe. But she doesn't care much. For her father, Billy, it holds utmost importance. She explained, "My dad grew up the opposite of me, so I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different."

She added, "Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me." And like any doting daughter, she feels emotional when her dad receives recognition and love from his fans. "When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound, and I have always been made to feel like a star," continued Miley.

"It makes me emotional," she said. The 30-year-old feels her father deserves more success than her, and he has always been an underdog. "I will say that I feel vocally my dad was under-appreciated." Billy was married to Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, for 28 years and shares four more children, including singer Noah Cyrus.

The couple was finally divorced in 2022; prior to that, they were separated for a while. Both her parents have moved on with their respective partners. However, it seems the parents' separation causes some tension between the kids. Their son Noah and Braison Cyrus were absent from their mother Tish's marriage to Australian actor Dominic Purcell. Miley, however, was not only present at the wedding ceremony- but also was one of the bridesmaids along with her older sister, Brandi. In fact, the wedding was held at Miley's $7.5 million Malibu mansion. Billy married his now-wife Firerose, who seems to be a new singer on the block, back in October 2023.

