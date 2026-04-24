News

Australian Tech Entrepreneur Claims He Used AI To Cure His Dog’s Cancer

Published on: April 24, 2026 at 11:22 AM ET
Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Australian man uses AI to cure his dog from cancer.
An Australian tech expert claims to have used AI to cure his dog's cancer. (Image Source: X, @paul_conyngham)

“The fatal prognosis left me with a choice: accept it, or throw everything I had at it. I used ChatGPT and devoured everything I could to understand cancer and what I could do about it. All the while continuing a full-time job: running an AI consulting business,” Paul Conyngham detailed in a report on the AI dog cancer “cure” he posted in article format in X. 

On its own, that data is just information. The challenge is determining how to use it. That’s where the AI came in. Conyngham typed questions into a chatbot: How do scientists create personalized cancer vaccines? 

“Dr. Ghaly is one of the unsung heroes of this story. He was the only vet that was truly receptive to me – a “citizen scientist.” This new vet was critical in facilitating much of what was to come. About this time my journey in understanding cancer drug development had just begun. I knew that AlphaFold had been touted for its ability to accelerate the discovery of targeted cancer therapies and I wanted to see if that was applicable to Rosie’s case. I queried ChatGPT deeper on this, and the first step it suggested was to get genomic sequencing of Rosie’s DNA and her cancer cells’ DNA,” the Australian man continued.

This works with mRNA. Think of DNA as the master blueprint. 

But Conyngham didn’t make the vaccine himself. They manufactured it in a lab.

The result was a one-of-a-kind vaccine tailored specifically to Rosie’s cancer, encoding several of the tumor’s unique mutations. She received the experimental treatment at a veterinary research center, followed by booster doses over several months.

 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *