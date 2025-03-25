Politics

Astros Player ‘denied, detained and deported’, What Could President Trump’s New Travel Bans Do to Them?

Published on: March 25, 2025 at 8:36 AM

What can new regulations on travel bans and immigration policies do to MLB’s Houston Astros players? Here’s what can possibly happen

By Shrobana Rakshit
What Could President Trump's New Travel Bans Do to Them
What Could President Trump's New Travel Bans Do to Them. (Cover image source: Twitter)

What could the new immigration players do to Astros players, is what internet is going mad about. Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the United States has recently witnessed new travel bans that could be expected for more than 40 countries. The new bans and rules can have some significant effect on MLB players which includes superstars such as the Houston Astros.

Even though the official details of the travel ban and immigrant policies have not been released, many think that Cuba and Venezuela will be on the ‘list.’ The list includes countries that have “deficient” chances for their citizens to enter the United States.

A report on Chron.com claims that players with P-1A visas may experience challenges as a direct and immediate result. The P-1A visa is classified as a non-immigrant status by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services if you are travelling to the country temporarily just to compete in a particular sport. “Athletes or coaches, as part of a team or franchise that is located in the United States and a member of a foreign league or association” and “professional athletes” are both eligible for this particular P-1A visa.

Even though Venezuelan Jose Altuve seems excited about his new left field role, his travel options may be impacted by these new immigration laws. Yordan Alvarez, a Cuban teammate, experiences the same difficulty.

Travelling abroad could become challenging, which would mean Altuve and Alvarez might not be able to make the Astros’ planned September 9–11 trip to Canada to play the Toronto Blue Jays. Offseason play in Mexican or Dominican leagues may also be impacted by the regulations.

According to the Chron, Houston was unable to comment on either player’s immigration status, so challenges were undoubtedly a possibility.

“They could be denied entry and detained and deported,” immigration lawyer Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch told Geoff Harris of The National News Desk. The situation might be quite challenging and dramatic. If there is a red list travel prohibition, an athlete’s status alone will not grant them entry into the country.

Although nobody can forecast the future, several teams will need to be aware of the new immigration regulations since the MLB plans to re-visit the Mexico City series in 2026. This will be particularly true for baseball in the minor leagues.

TAGGED:
Share This Article