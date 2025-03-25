Astros Player ‘denied, detained and deported’, What Could President Trump’s New Travel Bans Do to Them?

What could the new immigration players do to Astros players, is what internet is going mad about. Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the United States has recently witnessed new travel bans that could be expected for more than 40 countries. The new bans and rules can have some significant effect on MLB players which includes superstars such as the Houston Astros.

Even though the official details of the travel ban and immigrant policies have not been released, many think that Cuba and Venezuela will be on the ‘list.’ The list includes countries that have “deficient” chances for their citizens to enter the United States.

A report on Chron.com claims that players with P-1A visas may experience challenges as a direct and immediate result. The P-1A visa is classified as a non-immigrant status by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services if you are travelling to the country temporarily just to compete in a particular sport. “Athletes or coaches, as part of a team or franchise that is located in the United States and a member of a foreign league or association” and “professional athletes” are both eligible for this particular P-1A visa.

Even though Venezuelan Jose Altuve seems excited about his new left field role, his travel options may be impacted by these new immigration laws. Yordan Alvarez, a Cuban teammate, experiences the same difficulty.

Travelling abroad could become challenging, which would mean Altuve and Alvarez might not be able to make the Astros’ planned September 9–11 trip to Canada to play the Toronto Blue Jays. Offseason play in Mexican or Dominican leagues may also be impacted by the regulations.

According to the Chron, Houston was unable to comment on either player’s immigration status, so challenges were undoubtedly a possibility.

#Astros thoughts

The rotation has been set for weeks. No surprises

The addition of Wesneski now even more important with the setback experienced by Luis Garcia. It’s amazing to me Astros can coach guys up so well but can’t rehab them well and their pitchers constantly have… — Patrick Creighton (@PCreighton1) March 23, 2025

“They could be denied entry and detained and deported,” immigration lawyer Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch told Geoff Harris of The National News Desk. The situation might be quite challenging and dramatic. If there is a red list travel prohibition, an athlete’s status alone will not grant them entry into the country.

Although nobody can forecast the future, several teams will need to be aware of the new immigration regulations since the MLB plans to re-visit the Mexico City series in 2026. This will be particularly true for baseball in the minor leagues.