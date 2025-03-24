Donald Trump Accuses Venezuela Of ‘Purposefully’ And ‘Deceitfully’ Sending ‘Thousands Of Criminals’ To America

Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce that America will be levying a “secondary tariff” on Venezuela, citing the country’s alleged complicity and malicious intent as the primary reason behind the move.

The President, in his post, accused Venezuela of “purposefully” and “deceitfully” sending “tens of thousands of high-level criminals” to America.

Trump alleged the country knowingly sent gangs such as Tren de Aragua (TDA) to the US and that his Administration “is in the process of returning them to Venezuela,” adding that the country “has been very hostile.”

Donald Trump revealed that any country that purchases oil and/or gas from Venezuela would “be forced to pay a tariff of 25%” to the US “on any trade they do with our country” effective April 2, 2025.

Trump concluded the post by divulging that “the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and all other Law Enforcement Agencies” within America had been notified about the same.

The post on Truth Social read, “President Donald J. Trump announced today that the United States of America will be putting what is known as a Secondary Tariff on the Country of Venezuela, for numerous reasons, including the fact that Venezuela has purposefully and deceitfully sent to the United States, undercover, tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals, many of whom are murderers and people of a very violent nature.”

Donald Trump added, “Among the gangs they sent to the United States, is Tren de Aragua, which has been given the designation of “Foreign Terrorist Organization.” We are in the process of returning them to Venezuela — It is a big task! In addition, Venezuela has been very hostile to the United States and the Freedoms which we espouse. ”

“Therefore, any Country that purchases Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela will be forced to pay a Tariff of 25% to the United States on any Trade they do with our Country. All documentation will be signed and registered, and the Tariff will take place on April 2nd, 2025, LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA,” Trump said.

Donald Trump ended the post, saying, “Please let this notification serve to represent that the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and all other Law Enforcement Agencies within our Country have been so notified. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”