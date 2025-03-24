Forget Elon Musk—The Most Dangerous Person Behind Trump’s Power is Someone Else!

Since Donald Trump made his comeback as the American President, there are a number of people who have been working as his dedicated allies to bring his visions to life, which mainly includes eradicating signs of democracy and equality from America. Besides the very obvious Elon Musk, Trump also has Kash Patel, the Director of FBI who had promised to investigate all of Trump’s enemies.

Then there is Attorney General Pam Bondi, who seems to be ready to carry out any kind of order that Trump gives, regarding the Justice Department. However, as it seems now, it is Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, who is behind the fruition of some of Trump’s most diabolical plans.

Rubio has even surpassed immigration advisers Stephen Miller and Tom Homan, who appeared to be visibly excited at the opportunity to execute mass deportations by evoking ancient laws. However, Rubio, often going against his own principles that he cherished, has been a staunch supporter of Trump and seems to have worked from the shadows a number of his decisions that have radical consequences.

For starters, there has been a recent termination of a program that was in place to identify and help Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. While Rubio has not made any comments on its abolition, he was aware of the whole thing from the very beginning. The data that this program required and had in its capacity could have proven potential Russian war crimes.

Therefore, Rubio here is directly enabling Trump and his administration to hide those data at the cost of the kidnapped Ukrainian children who remain a huge part of any kind of peace talk to stop the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Secondly, Rubio played a key role in the implementation of the ancient 18th century law that landed the alleged Venezuelans gang members in a maximum-security prison in El Salvador. While it was the Department of Homeland Security who carried out this operation, Rubio was the man behind the negotiation with Nayeb Bukele, El Salvador’s authoritarian president, who made this whole thing happen.

Thirdly, Rubio is also playing a key role in the rampant slashing of departments like the USAID, something which he previously did not support. When Musk had announced the decisions slashing the various federal departments, Rubio had publicly acknowledged that he would ensure that these important departments and the various life saving programs that they conduct will not be harmed but unfortunately he did not do any such thing and Musk went ahead with his mission of destroying them.

Moreover, even after a huge private blow-up with Musk regarding this same budget cut issue, Rubio eventually supported Musk and made his stance clear by posting on X where he mentioned that he was on board with those 83 percent of programs being cut to ensure that “core national interests” are kept.

These instances show how Rubio is gradually becoming the backbone of the oppressive regime of Trump. He might be living in the shadows but it is him who is making all of these disastrous decisions being implemented.