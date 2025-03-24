Trump Says Elon Musk’s Business with China Makes Him ‘Susceptible’—Is National Security at Risk?

Every time Elon Musk grabs the headlines, you know it’s going to be something knowledge-worth and interesting! Musk, who has expanded his business empire to China as his rocket company, SpaceX, holds contracts worth $22 billion with the federal government. Moreover, Tesla’s biggest factory is in Gigafactory Shanghai, China, where about half of the company’s vehicles were produced in 2024.

The U.S. Department of State reports claim that China, as most of us know, is an important trading partner for America, but it is also one of the major competitors. While China is a member of the UN Security Council, America continues to protect its interests while dealing with China’s rigid investment scenario and unfair economic policies that act as a disadvantage for the U.S.

As per sources, amidst an ever-evolving political scenario around America, Elon Musk recently visited the Pentagon in Virginia, which serves as the official headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, for a meeting with Chinese officials. His visit raised eyebrows about the possibility of him being dual-sided, especially after his growing ties with the Trump administration in 2025.

As per the New York Times, Elon Musk was originally there to receive a briefing on the potential risk of war in China. However, reports later clarified that the meeting would be unclassified. Defense officials, including President Trump, ignored earlier claims that Musk would be briefed on top-secret information. Donald Trump also stated that Elon Musk’s business interests in China could make him “susceptible” to such a scenario.

Elon Musk is an unelected, self-interested billionaire with no business anywhere near the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/jTJQV7KV57 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 21, 2025

“China will not even be mentioned or discussed,” Trump said in a social media post. Furthermore, he claimed that America would be well prepared for any war with China; it would not share such private information with a famous businessman like Elon Musk.

The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential “war with China.” How ridiculous?” China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 21, 2025

Other people who condemned the billionaire businessman’s visit to the Pentagon include Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who is also a senior member of the Senate’s Armed Services Committee. “Elon Musk is an unelected, self-interested billionaire with no businesses anywhere near the Pentagon,” Gillibrand wrote in an update on X (formerly Twitter).

Previously, Musk praised China and its people, calling it an “underrated” country, as Tesla’s production has been going on from there for a decade. In addition, Tesla’s ongoing relations with the Chinese government include assurances that Musk won’t sell Starlink in China.

For context, Starlink is the popular satellite service founded by Musk’s company SpaceX, which promises a high-speed internet network, especially in remote areas where the traditional broadband internet connection gets difficult.

Many organizations, including the U.S. government, have used it to access connections in remote areas in urgent need. Meanwhile, as for the U.S., SpaceX has also closed large contracts with the U.S. government, primarily through its Starlink service, which supports the Pentagon’s communication needs.

Over the years, Elon Musk has made billions of dollars in profit with the U.S. Therefore, his close relations with China have sparked concerns of a potential conflict in the future as the popular figure has expanded business ties in both nations. So, is there a fine line between his deals? Time will reveal the honest answer.