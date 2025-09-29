‘Arrest Him!’ MAGA Rep Explodes After Newsom Calls Trump Ally Miller a ‘Fascist’

In response to an insult that MAGA supporters have also regularly hurled, a Republican congressman demanded that California Governor Gavin Newsom be arrested. Newsom’s press office posted on Friday, “STEPHEN MILLER IS A FASCIST!” on X. The post has received over 24 million views as of Sunday night.

Rep. Nancy Mace was among the several Republicans who swiftly condemned the post, calling it “violent rhetoric.” Congressman Derrick Francis Van Orden of Wisconsin went one step further and called the tweet “domestic terrorism.” “At this point, this reaches the threshold of domestic terrorism,“ the 56-year-old wrote. ”This is no longer ‘inflammatory’, it is criminal.” Van Orden cited 18 U.S. Code § 2331, adding, “No one is above the law, @CAgovernor.”

Van Orden even attached a screenshot of the citation, which highlights the conditions of domestic terrorism: “The term ‘domestic terrorism’ means activities that — (B) appear to be intended — (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion…”

In an ironic situation, Miller, who is currently serving as the White House deputy chief of staff, is a frequent user of labelling things and people as “fascist.” “If the idea of free speech enrages you — the cornerstone of democratic self-government — than I regret to inform you that you are a facist,” Miller wrote on X In April 2022.

Later, in March 2024, Miller wrote, “The Democratic party is now a Facist party. Using corporate and government power to punish dissent and dissenters.” Newsom’s press staff did not back down in the face of the threats.

Newsom’s office wrote on X Saturday, “DING DONGS IN THE WHITE HOUSE: IF YOU DON’T WANT US TO CALL YOU A FASCIST THEN STOP DOING FASCIST THINGS!” “The hundreds of times Miller called Democrats fascist apparently doesn’t count for anything,” he then added Sunday.

A meme showing Disney’s Cinderella sitting in a chair while the Grand Duke puts her shoe on her feet was also shared by the workplace. Miller’s head is superimposed on Cinderella’s, and the word “fascism” is inscribed on the shoe.

This isn’t the first time White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has used such a term for someone. He recently referred to a California judge as a “communist” when she barred roving immigration arrests based only on ethnicity, a typical term used by the Trump administration against those who disagree with federal policies.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s official press office’s response, which MAGA applauded, was not typical of a Democratic leader.

“This fascist (-) in DC continues his assault on democracy and the Constitution, and his attempt to replace the sovereignty of the people with autocracy,” the California governor’s office posted on social media. “Sorry the Constitution hurt your feelings, Stephen. Cry harder.”

The antagonism between Gavin and the Trump administration isn’t new. In fact, after Jimmy Kimmel’s show got banned, Gavin wasted no time commenting on Trump’s governance. Gavin Newsom has called out the Trump administration’s shifting tone on the First Amendment by drawing on Stephen Miller’s own past words.

After Jimmy Kimmel’s show was taken down, Newsom reposted an X post from over three years ago where Miller wrote: “If the idea of free speech enrages you — the cornerstone of democratic self-government — than [sic] I regret to inform you that you are a fascist.”