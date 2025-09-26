‘Real Men Walk Up Escalators’ — Gavin Newsom Roasts Trump After UN Mishap

Gavin Newsom has taken a sharp jab at Donald Trump’s public outrage over the malfunctioning escalator issue at the United Nations, sharing a mocking clip from inside Trump’s Fifth Avenue tower. Earlier this week, Trump fumed after he and First Lady Melania were forced to walk up a stalled escalator at the U.N. headquarters in New York, just before his highly anticipated speech.

Footage showed Donald and Melania Trump getting on the escalator, after which it suddenly stopped after a short distance. In a Truth Social post, the president claimed the incident was deliberate sabotage, calling for an “immediate investigation” and insisting, “The people that did it should be arrested. ”

As per The Daily Beast, Trump said, “It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first,” Trump wrote. “It was only because we were each holding the handrail tightly that it wasn’t a disaster.” Reportedly, a member of Trump’s own team accidentally triggered the emergency stop, although the escalator had been reset.

On Thursday, Gavin Newsom returned with a sarcastic post on X (formerly Twitter), uploading a video of two stationary escalators inside Trump Tower. “A REAL DISGRACE. Escalator was broken at Trump Tower today,” Newsom wrote. “I’ve launched an investigation into this matter,” he added, mocking the president’s words while pretending to take a sympathetic stance.

Gavin Newsom was in New York this week for Climate Week, the same time the POTUS and the SLOTUS were in the city for the United Nations visit. Meanwhile, the U.N. issued a statement explaining the incident, claiming that Trump’s team might be why the escalator stopped working.

Consequently, during his address, Trump’s ambitious speech was also disrupted by sound issues. The teleprompter stopped working as he spoke, forcing the 79-year-old to read from paper. While Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said nothing could be done about the malfunctioning teleprompter since the White House operated it.

Yet Trump ranted about the shortcomings in his speech. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much,” he added.

Governor Gavin Newsom has long been a critic of Trump and his administration. He has never shied away from calling out his actions and publicly condemning them. From issues with immigration policies to protests and ridiculing Trump during interviews and podcast shows, Gavin Newsom makes sure the world knows his views about Trump and his political agenda.

In another jab after the escalator incident, Newsom made fun of the former real estate mogul and said, “I only walk up escalators because that’s what REAL MANLY MEN do.”

Later that day, Newsom posted an edited version of his speech with the most cringeworthy moments and layered it with comedic sound effects on X (formerly Twitter). The video began with Trump walking to the podium, accompanied by a coughing sound effect instead of the applause he actually received. It cuts to Trump grumbling about the broken teleprompter, overlaid with fake text reading: “GET OFF THE STAGE.”