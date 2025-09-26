Gavin Newsom Mocks the Relaunch of Donald Trump’s Vodka Brand

Gavin Newsom, a longtime Trump critic, has now found a new way to show his criticism of the President. Recently, news came in that the POTUS is rebranding his vodka brand, Trump Vodka. His son, Eric Trump, recently teased the brand returning to sale on social media this week. He posted a “coming soon” photo on his Instagram, brewing excitement amongst the MAGA loyalists.

California Governor Newsom took it personally and delivered a brutal response to the rebranding of Trump vodka. On X (formerly Twitter), he shared an AI-generated poster, which resembled the one shared by Eric Trump. Instead of Trump Vodka, his poster read “Newsom Wine.”

“COMING SOON,” Gavin Newsom wrote in the caption, as his way of mocking the decision taken by the Trump family. Trump Vodka was first launched in 2005, when many Trump-themed products were being released. Many of these ventures couldn’t make it past 2011 due to sluggish sales.

According to the Facebook page of the alcohol brand, the rebranding will also change the product quality. The Vodka will be distilled and bottled in the United States, as the website calls it, “The Great American Spirit.”

This is not the first time Newsom has taken such an open stance against Trump’s activities. Onlookers often find him publicly mimicking the administration. He didn’t even spare the President from the escalator malfunction he faced at the United Nations General Assembly. Donald Trump was very displeased with the incident and even highlighted it many times during his speech.

Later, on Truth Social, he called it a sabotage plan, referring to an article by The Times, which reported that UN staff joked among themselves that they would turn off the escalator when the POTUS and the First Lady gets on it. He and his Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, both called for holding those responsible accountable.

Gavin Newsom took a jab at Donald Trump after his repeated complaints over the escalator mishap at the UN. Sharing a clip, Newsom tweeted, “A REAL DISGRACE. Escalator was broken at Trump Tower today. I’ve launched an investigation into this matter.” Many of his followers understood the mockery in his post. “Sad! Even the escalator that launched his campaign refuses to carry the weight of Trump’s lies anymore,” one user wrote. Another added, “The investigation will cost taxpayers $250 million dollars.”

However, MAGA loyalists quickly came to criticize Newsom for making such a post. “Maybe you should be working on trying to get gass [sic] under 4 dollars instead,” one wrote. Another added, “You are like the obsessed ex-girlfriend driving by his house just to see what he’s up to.”

A third wrote, “The only thing not working is your attempt to smear Trump.”