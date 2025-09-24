Karoline Leavitt Goes on Unhinged Rant Over Escalator Malfunction – Is She Already Copying Trump’s Signature Meltdowns?

When it comes to Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt’s sense of loyalty goes beyond the normal amount. The Press Secretary has often been seen endorsing the President’s bizarre views and false claims without even an ounce of doubt.

Therefore, it is no wonder that when Trump and Melania faced the escalator malfunction while attending the UN General Assembly, Leavitt donned the hat of a flagbearer of justice and demanded thorough investigation into the same.

If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately. The Times reported this on Sunday.👇 pic.twitter.com/NitsWbGYG0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 23, 2025

Taking to X, she posted a screenshot of the Times’ article published on Sunday that read, “To mark Trump’s arrival, UN staff members have joked that they may turn off the escalators and elevators and simply tell him they ran out of money, so he has to walk up the stairs.”

Leavitt uploaded the image and captioned her post, “If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately.”

The escalator malfunction indeed caused some trouble during Trump’s visit as the President said, “All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen, but she’s in great shape. We’re both in great shape.”

Trump’s irritation at the incident was quite apparent and Leavitt therefore could not hold herself from publicly demanding an investigation into the same. Her hyperactiveness regarding anything involving Trump is not new, and something similar happened when she defended Trump’s speech at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

During the event, Kirk’s wife Erika talked about forgiveness and mentioned that she has forgiven the alleged shooter. Trump, however, who has been a vocal critic of the alleged political violence ignited by the Left, did not take the same approach as Erika.

Instead, he mentioned that he indeed hated his opponents and did not talk about forgiveness anywhere in his speech. When Leavitt was asked how could Trump be so open regarding his dislike of his political opponents when he claims that the political violence spread by the Left is the root cause of most evil, Leavitt gave it a different spin to make the President look great.

She simply said that the President is an honest person and thus spoke too openly. She did not directly address the kind of hate that Trump essentially packed into his speech. Ever since the killing of Kirk, Trump had been claiming that someone from the Left had done it, despite his theory having no valid foundation.

Eventually, when the alleged killer, Tyler Robinson was arrested, no connection between him and Leftist politics could be found, and it was also revealed that he came from a MAGA family. However, that has not stopped Trump from bashing the Left for anything and everything.

This is insane… 😳 As Trump arrived at the UN, the escalator stopped the moment he stepped on it. Then the teleprompter broke the moment he reached the podium. 👀 #Trump #UN #Politics pic.twitter.com/1yLQND3GoW — Accra Streets 🇺🇸🇬🇭 (@AccraStreet) September 23, 2025

While Leavitt demanded an investigation and eventual firing of those responsible for the escalator mishap, Associated Press U.N. Correspondent Farnoush Amiri already explained the accident, as he posted on X, “A U.N. official said the UN understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator.”

We low-key want to appreciate Leavitt’s dedication to her boss. A minor escalator malfunction made her furious and prompted her to call for an investigation. We wish she carried the same enthusiasm when it comes to the Epstein files.