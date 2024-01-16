Election authorities in Virginia's Prince William County have admitted that during the 2020 presidential election, around 4,000 votes were misreported in former president Donald Trump's favor, resulting in a shorting in President Joe Biden's votes. Biden was shorted 1,648 votes while Trump was wrongly accorded 2,327 more votes, according to a statement from the county's Office of Elections, per The Hill. The acknowledgment from the Prince William County Office of Elections comes only a week after prosecutors from the Virginia Attorney General's office dropped charges against Michelle White, the county's former registrar.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Also Read: Donald Trump Mocked Over a Video of Him Descending Stairs

In a statement, the county's current registrar, Eric Olsen, emphasized that the errors did not affect the outcome of any race and “did not consistently favor one party or candidate but were likely due to a lack of proper planning, a difficult election environment, and human error,” per Law & Crime. Counts were also inaccurate in Senate and House contests but by lesser margins.

Statement: PWC Office of Elections Releases Reporting Data in Michele White Election Trialhttps://t.co/ItM2gODVau pic.twitter.com/lOu1Hejnlx — Prince William County Office of Elections (@PWCVotes) January 11, 2024

Biden won Virginia by roughly 500,000 votes against then-President Trump in the 2020 election, so the discrepancies were inconsequential and did not meet the 1% criteria to trigger a recount, according to Olsen. “The reporting errors were presumably a consequence of the results tapes not being programmed to a format that was compatible with state reporting requirements. Attempts to correct this issue appear to have created errors,” Olsen emphasized.

🚨BREAKING: Voter fraud has been uncovered from the 2020 election.



Unfortunately for Trump and his fellow "big lie" pushers, the discovery reveals that President Biden should have beaten Trump by an even wider margin.



Biden was shorted by over 1,600 votes, while Trump was… pic.twitter.com/itmcCJLYsj — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 15, 2024

Also Read: DeSantis Campaign Accuses Media for Allegedly Violating Policies by Calling Iowa Before Voting Ends

White, the former registrar and chief of elections for Prince William County, was cleared of charges of wilful neglect only last week by Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares in the state. In addition to the misdemeanor allegation, White was charged with criminal corruption in 2022 and was also accused of lying. Roughly a year has passed since her resignation.

🚨Election fraud is real.



A Republican "Election Integrity Unit" that investigated the 2020 elections in Virginia found that thousands of votes were undercounted for Biden and overcounted for Trump:



"Donald Trump (R) incorrectly received an extra 2,327 votes and Joe Biden (D)… pic.twitter.com/iw7QUyyJX0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 15, 2024

Also Read: Lawrence O’Donnell Claims That Republicans Believe Nikki Haley’s Blood Is “Poisoned”

In December 2023, Miyares dismissed the felony charges against White when the prosecution pointed out that a crucial witness had chosen to change their testimony. White was scheduled to go on trial before the charges were withdrawn. According to the Washington Post, the specifics of White's charges had been hazy in public.

Zachary Stafford, White's attorney, told NBC that charges she was responsible for faulty counting in Prince William County were debunked by court remarks from a government witness. Stafford stated that White was being made into a 'scapegoat.' Stafford explained in a written statement to NBC, “The board certified the incorrect results and they, and the attorney general’s office, attempted to assign blame to Ms. White for their mistakes.”

Prince William county... bottom line:

Biden was shorted by 1,648 votes, while Trump's count was overreported by 2,327 votes.



So, yeah - the voter fraud bone spurs keeps projecting about was done in HIS favor, and he STILL lost. https://t.co/H4vRKntDZ6 — Darr247 (@Darr247) January 14, 2024

Additionally, Olsen told NBC that the majority of mistakes happened in 'split precincts,' or places where a precinct is divided into two congressional districts. In his statement, Olsen emphasized that Virginians ought to have confidence in the state's voting systems and highlighted the steps taken to address the process to make it better for the next elections.

"In the presidential race, the county mistakenly shorted Biden by 1,648 votes, and overreported Trump's count by 2,327 votes."



Will Trump scream, cry and stamp his feet over this error at his next campaign rally? 🤔 https://t.co/L7S3mevqxs — Lori Sirianni (@4AnimalLife) January 15, 2024

“Mistakes are unfortunate but require diligence and innovation to correct. They do not reflect a purposeful attempt to undermine the integrity of the electoral process and the investigation into this matter ended with that conclusion," he stated.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Representative Dean Phillips and "Bigfoot" are Looking Out for "Missing" Joe Biden

Donald Trump's Georgia Prosecutor Nathan Wade Spotted With a Gun After 'Romance' Scandal With Fani Willis