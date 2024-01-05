Former president Donald Trump once again invoked the old, already-debunked claim that he once offered to send 10,000 soldiers to defend the Capitol against the insurrection. Trump accused Rep. Liz Cheney of trying to delete the evidence associated with that claim in a long Truth Social rant on January 1, as per Raw Story.

"Why did American Disaster Liz Cheney ... DELETE & DESTROY most of the evidence, and related items, from the January 6th Committee of Political Thugs and Misfits," Trump wrote. "THIS ACT OF EXTREME SABOTAGE MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR MY LAWYERS TO PROPERLY PREPARE FOR, AND PRESENT, A PROPER DEFENSE OF THEIR CLIENT, ME."

If he offered 10,000 soldiers to defend the Capitol (he didn’t), there would be a record besides with Pelosi. https://t.co/s03bFXZinK — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) January 2, 2024

Trump also made fun of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she turned down his offer of assistance. "All of the information on Crazy Nancy Pelosi turning down 10,000 soldiers that I offered to guard the Capitol Building, and beyond, is gone," Trump wrote in his post. "The ridiculous Deranged Jack Smith case on Immunity, which the most respected legal minds in the Country say I am fully entitled to, is now completely compromised and should be thrown out and terminated, JUST LIKE THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS DID TO THE EVIDENCE," he angrily posted. This is not the first time the 10,000 soldiers claim was made, even after it was refuted two separate times, reported The Washington Post.

3. Pelosi did not turn down, and you did not offer “10,000 soldiers” https://t.co/gbIby7Bukr — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) January 3, 2024

On the day of the Capitol's security, Trump never asked for 10,000 National Guard soldiers. This number was thrown around in "casual conversation that is now regarded by his supporters as a lifeline to excuse his inaction when a mob inspired by his rhetoric invaded the Capitol," according to the article.

Trump's comments were never regarded by the Defense Department as a 'direct order.' The Pelosi claim is also similar to one he made on NBC News in September, when he stated, "I behaved so well. I did such a good job. Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 soldiers." A spokesperson for Pelosi slammed the accusation, saying, “On January 6th, the Speaker, a target of an assassination attempt that day, was no more in charge of Capitol security than Mitch McConnell was. This is a clear attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th and divert blame."

In a discussion unconnected to the events of January 6, Trump made a casual comment that seemed out of place given the large number of people expected that day. Furthermore, Trump was nowhere to be found during the Capitol breach, taking no part in efforts to put an end to the disturbance and restore order, the Post reported.

Remarkably, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows "sent an email to an individual about the events on January 6 and said that the National Guard would be present to 'protect pro Trump people' and that many more would be available on standby," according to a report by the congressional committee looking into the events on January 6. The committee is looking for more information regarding this matter and has cited Meadows for contempt for her refusal to cooperate.

