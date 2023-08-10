'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Called 'Phony' By Fans Over Her 'Mob Boss' Comments On Trump

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has come under fire for her recent comments against her former boss and 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

While discussing the possible results of the latest indictment that has been filed against Trump, Griffin called out the political leader over his superficial standards of working. She alleged that he 'operates like a mob boss' and that he 'gets the little guys to do his dirty work'. However, the talk show fans instantly roasted Griffin for her controversial statements saying - "Every time Alyssa refers to Trump as a “mob boss” I have to laugh. She chose to work for him knowing full well who Trump was."

Also Read: Chris Christie Challenges Trump to Make Weight-Related Jokes on His Face: "If You Had Guts"

Monday's discussion turned into a hot debate when co-host Sunny Hostin predicted that Oliveira will 'sing like a canary' to avoid a prison sentence during his court appearance. "Because once you're faced with an indictment, a federal indictment, even if it's one charge, that's up to 10 to 20 years in prison, and he ain't going to spend 10 to 20 years in prison for Donald Trump," Hostin went on to explain. "Donald Trump may not testify, and Mr. Nauta who was the guy who was, like, "I'm not doing that. Maybe he's not going to become a defendant, but this guy is going to do this and say, "he told me to erase everything, and I didn't erase it. I didn't have anything to do with it. I used to love as a prosecutor, those weak canaries. Those weak canaries, they sing real, real well,' Sunny added.

However, Alyssa did not fully agree with her co-host' viewpoint - "I'm not sure that I think Mr. Oliveira is going to end up breaking with Trump and severing, and I don't think Walt Nauta necessarily is because [Trump] is paying their legal bills. Donald Trump operates like a mob boss, he's done this throughout his career... Michael Cohen has spoken about this. He pays for people's legal bills to the tune of $200,000 to try to keep them loyal to him," she claimed.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Justin Sullivan

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Each Indictment a “Truly Great Badge of Honor” a Day After His D.C. Arraignment

Alyssa further recalled the predicament of another former White House employee, Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified in front of the January 6 committee back in December 2022 -

'I'll remind you, my friend Cassidy Hutchinson didn't feel like she could tell the truth when she had a Trump-paid-for attorney,' she revealed. "It was only when she was able to get her own that she's like, "These are the questions you need to ask me, I wanna answer this, I wanna tell you." It's textbook Donald Trump!" But Hostin still insisted that she thinks Oliveira will turn hostile towards Trump in the court while testifying to which Alyssa instantly said - "I think you can't forget because he has the little guys do his dirty work. You've got to pay your legal bills, $10,000 a month, $20,000 a month."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Also Read: Special Counsel Jack Smith Finds a ‘Smoking Gun’ Memo Outlining Trump’s Fake Elector Scheme

The live talk show viewers however did not appreciate Griffin's comments about her former boss, in 2017 Alyssa was appointed Special Assistant to the President and Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence. In September 2019, she was promoted as Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defense, Griffin also served as the Director of Media Affairs. She joined the White House Office as the White House Director of Strategic Communications on April 7, 2020. Griffin resigned from the post on December 3.

Fans took to Twitter to post their angst over her comments - "I cannot hear anything Alyssa says. She worked for Trump and I just cannot take her serious. #TheView," a Twitter fan wrote. A second fan asked - "Why does AFG speak like she's an authority on everything? #TheView." A third fan fumed - "Cassidy Hutchinson is Not your friend, lying name-dropping Alyssa. I am Really offended you said that. Maybe was your friend when ya'll worked for Trump. #TheView." A fifth fan accused her saying - "Alyssa yet again, I’m not buying you phony negative comments against your former boss #DonaldTrump !!! You never should’ve worked for him! You were loyal to him for a long time… #TheView."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Following Monday's court hearing, Oliveira was released on a $100,000 bail and did not enter a plea. His lawyer, John Irving, spoke out against it calling it 'unfortunate' that the Justice Department had charged his client, and said that it was time for prosecutors to "put their money where their mouth is."

References:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12357311/The-View-Alyssa-Farah-Griffin-lying-former-boss-Donald-Trump-mob.html

More from Inquisitr

Despite Being a Teetotaler, Trump Had Ostentatious Parties at His Club Mar-A-Lago With A Listers

Nancy Pelosi Takes a Jab at Trump Saying: “He Looked Like ‘A Scared Puppy’ as He Appeared for Arraignment