Donald Trump Lashes Out at Joe Biden as Charges Rise, Says 'Lunatic' President Has 'IQ of a First-Grader'

Donald Trump unleashed a tirade against President Joe Biden on Thursday as he faces an increasing number of criminal charges, including one that is anticipated in Fulton County, Georgia for meddling with the 2020 Presidential election. The former president said that Biden was mentally deteriorating in his most recent rant, per Raw Story.

In the midst of his escalating legal issues, the former president launched this most recent verbal assault using his Truth Social platform. He has also confronted the investigators and prosecutors working on his federal court proceedings and Manhattan tax fraud charges via this platform, per The Hill.

Also Read: Donald Trump Alleges Hunter Biden's Overseas Earnings Funneled as Bribe to Joe Biden

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

The twice-impeached ex-president wrote on his Truth Social platform, “What Crooked Joe Biden, who can’t string two sentences together, has done to our once great country through open borders catastrophe, may go down as the greatest and most damaging mistake ever made in USA history.” He added, “It is not even believable that such incompetence and stupidity could have been allowed to happen.”

Trump alleged that Biden had the “mind, ideas, and IQ Of a first grader.” Trump later stated in a post that he believes Biden “is not only dumb and incompetent,” but that he believes Biden “has gone mad,” and is a “stark raving lunatic.” The former President alleged that Biden's policies regarding environmental, open borders policies along with the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI issues are “horrible and country-threatening.”

Crooked Trump says President Biden has gone “Mad” and he’s a “stark raving Lunatic.”



Donald Trump is the perfect case study for psychological projection pic.twitter.com/A1ylKxmmEC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 10, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Slams President Joe Biden for Saying US is 'Low on Ammunition’: “How Stupid Can Somebody Be”

Trump, who is presently the leading GOP candidate, says Biden is “a mental catastrophe that is leading our country to hell.” Trump's use of foul language comes as the former president deals with legal issues in four different states, some of which, according to Trump, are due to political persecution by his main rival in the 2024 race.

In Manhattan, Trump is being charged with felonies in connection with an alleged hush money conspiracy to conceal an affair in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. In Florida, he is charged with a federal crime for keeping sensitive information after leaving office, and in Washington, D.C., he is accused of trying to rig the 2020 election in order to keep his position of power. In Georgia, accusations against Trump for attempting to have the state's 2020 election results overturned are also anticipated in the upcoming weeks.

Also Read: Republicans Respond to Trump Calling President Biden a ‘Crackhead’: “That's Trump Being Trump”

As Trump is ahead in the GOP primary polls, the former president has frequently attempted to characterize the accusations against him as Biden performing election interference. Trump and Biden were deadlocked in a hypothetical 2024 showdown, according to a New York Times/Siena College survey released last week, with each candidate receiving support from 43% of people.

But, Biden and White House representatives have been vigilant about retaining their independence from the Justice Department and have not publicly commented on Trump's cases.

JUST IN: Donald Trump says he believes President Joe Biden has “gone MAD” as he suggests that Biden has the I.Q. of a first grader.



“I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD, a stark raving Lunatic…”



“It is not even believable… pic.twitter.com/ucjXbMx5W2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 10, 2023

References:

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/4147012-trump-unleashes-on-biden-as-legal-problems-mount/

https://www.rawstory.com/trump-ttruth-social-rant/

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Defends Joe Biden’s Refusal To Acknowledge His 7th Grandkid: “It's Not the President’s Baby”

Ron Desantis Slams Donald Trump for Not Committing to the Debates & Skippng Iowa: “Earn the Nomination”