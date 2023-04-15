Ariana Madix’s BFF Jared Lipscomb Slams Tom Sandoval for Making a 'Cancer Joke'

Tom Sandoval, the bar owner and reality TV star, has come under fire for making a cancer joke during his interview with Howie Mandel. Sandoval was discussing the backlash he faced after his affair with Raquel Leviss on the show Howie Mandel Does Stuff when Mandel offered him some words of encouragement. Mandel said, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” to which Sandoval responded, “Like radiation.” Sandoval quickly tried to rectify the situation by calling it a “bad joke,” but many took to social media to slam him for his comment.

Among the people who took to social media to slam Sandoval for his comment was Jared Lipscomb, who posted a scathing video response via Instagram on Wednesday according to Page Six. The screenwriter — who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019 — told his followers, “My blood is boiling, what a f–king coward, how dare he? I don’t care if it’s a joke in poor taste. F–k you. You are weak to compare what people go through in radiation during treatment … you are sc*m.”

Image Source: Instagram| @jaredlips

Lipscomb — who has appeared on episodes of Vanderpump Rules and has worked with several women on the Bravo show. Lipscomb had been through 12 rounds of radiation and he said he “thought that was going to kill me.” He noted that he had chosen to focus on his “amazing friend [Ariana Madix] who has been by my side along with so many other friends during my cancer journey” He said that he felt the need to speak up after the Sandoval interview, and he concluded his message with a middle finger toward Sandoval. He said, “I am so disgusted by this video and his little quip … I can’t even believe I considered you a friend. F–k you."

After his acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis, VPR ladies Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix planned a fundraiser to raise money for the cost of treatment.

In the comment section of Lipscomb's video, many fans also voiced their disappointment with Sandoval for making that type of joke. One person commented, “Truly repulsive. I’ve run out of words for this ACTUAL joke of a person.” A second person said, “Yeah, not sure what everyone thought was so funny, but it definitely was not and I’m sorry you even had to see that. You’re phenomenal babe.”

Lipscomb’s video comes just two days after Sandoval visited Mandel to tell his side of the story amid the Sandoval drama. In the podcast, he claimed that he had actually broken up with Madix two weeks before his affair with Leviss was exposed. However, he alleged that Madix was in denial about the end of their relationship. The frontman of Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras also detailed his “magnetic” first kiss with Leviss but claimed they are taking a break from their relationship these days. Since then, both Sandoval and Mandel have gotten dragged by fans and even Andy Cohen for their insensitive comments.