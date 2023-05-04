Ariana Madix Snaps at Tom Sandoval in New Trailer for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Finale

In a recent teaser for the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, reality TV star Ariana Madix is seen having a heated confrontation with her ex-husband, Tom Sandoval regarding his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, which leads to her snapping at the fellow star in rage.

According to People, the teaser was recently released on Instagram from Bravo TV's official account, leaving fans thrilled and excited about the upcoming drama. The shot clip happened to reveal the current beef between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, and all the events that followed.

The trailer begins with Sandoval admitting to "eventually" breaking up with Madix, ending their 9-year relationship in a conversation with Scheana Shay. Shay responds with "But you didn't you f***** her best friend instead" in annoyance while Sandoval is seen hanging his head on hearing this.

Following this, he appears to confide in his best friend Tom Schwartz, and he confesses to "feeling something he never felt before" possibly foreshadowing his affair with Raquel Leviss. Schwartz responds with "Jesus Christ, man!" in a shocked manner. Prior to this, the two besties appeared to be in an emotional embrace because Sandoval's world "got turned upside down" after he reportedly sacrificed everything.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Araya Doheny

Right after, the trailer plays a very heated argument between Sandoval and Madix who appear to be in a conversation about his affair. The conversation begins with Sandoval emphasizing his "really good" friendship with Leviss. Madix immediately responds in rage and snaps at him, saying, 'I don't give a f*** about f****** Raquel! Your friendship is f****** bulls***!" Sandoval argues with her and says, "It's not!" to which Madix dismissively says, "Yes it is!" Sandoval is seen defending himself with, "You know everything!" before walking away in frustration. Towards the end of the trailer, Madix expresses her regret for loving her now ex-beau Sandoval. "I regret ever loving you," she says.

The trailer proceeds with other members arguing over the affair and pondering over Sandoval's current relationship with Leviss. It was also revealed that Schwartz was aware of the secret affair a month before news of his scandal surfaced, shocking everyone. Lala Kent also questioned Sandoval's loyalty and mentioned it wasn't his first rodeo creeping around, leaving room for speculations about the past.

The teaser also hinted at the current relationship status between Leviss and Sandoval as they appeared to be quite cozy with each other while she laid emphasis on their "affair gone wrong." Leviss recently shared her feelings on Instagram since the affair came to light and apologized to Madix while adding details about the aftermath she faced since the news surfaced.

The trailer ended with an insane plot twist, Sandoval's ex-flame, Kristen Doute made an appearance as she grinned with a scheming glint, asking "You ready?"