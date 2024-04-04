Ariana Madix Sad Over Having to Part With ‘Dream Home’ With Tom Sandoval on 'Vanderpump Rules'

In March 2023, shocking news emerged in the Bravo community when it was revealed that Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval had been unfaithful to Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. The drama escalated as Madix was reported by The US Sun to be struggling with the idea of leaving her dream home in the aftermath of her ex's affair. A sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules showed Madix in tears over the Valley Village home that she still shares with Sandoval. At the time of filming, Sandoval had sent Madix a letter expressing his intention to 'buy her out' of their home. Despite living together, Sandoval's assistant, Ann, carefully managed their interactions to prevent any awkward encounters.

Season 11, which began airing in January, has focused heavily on the dynamics between the ex-couple as they navigate life post-breakup. A teaser scene revealed Madix in tears while confiding in Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, discussing the challenges of her current living arrangement. Madix said, "I know that the amount of anger I feel for him, I understand it's not healthy. He's never gonna say he f*ked up. He hasn't even told me fked up about the f*king, main thing." A major theme of this season has revolved around the former couple's shared home.

Furthermore, Shay added, "That was your dream house, he f**king wrecked that house, and now, let's just get you out. And who cares about the materialistic items when it comes to your happiness, you know?" Madix then said, "You're right. It just sucks cause it's like I put so much of my life and my money and my time into making this my dream home and it was my dream home. Not only did he wreck it but the way he wants to act like he's somewhat deserving of staying there." She added, "The digs... when I never did anything to him." Madix also disclosed that she maintains a defensive stance because of the trauma she endured.

"I'm trying to find ways to go through all these things without making it everybody else's problem, but then he's openly talking s**t because the guy has no remorse," she said. When the cheating scandal unfolded, everyone supported Madix. Fans boycotted Sandoval's new bar, and Vanderpump Rules cast members expressed their support for Madix on social media, according to Glamour. In episode 10, which aired on Tuesday, Madix and Sandoval had their first confrontation since she confronted him about the cheating scandal.

Apart from Sandoval's affair, additional tension arose from Madix considering hiring Sandoval's assistant and delaying a final decision about their house. Madix and Sandoval bought their Los Angeles home for $2 million in 2019. In the latest episode, Madix carefully assessed all the belongings in their home to determine which items were hers. She planned to send the list to her attorney before presenting Sandoval with a counteroffer for the property. In January, reports emerged that Madix had taken legal action against Sandoval due to their inability to agree to sell their home.