“Are You Shameless?” — Trump’s Golf Boast Backfires After Fresh Cheating Accusations Leave Fans Rolling Their Eyes

Over the weekend, just as a new video surfaced that some claim shows President Donald Trump cheating, the White House boasted that he had won yet another golf event. The White House posted on X, “Winning on and off the course,” and included a picture of a scorecard that showed Trump won the men’s senior championship at his Bedminster club with a score of 69-67 after correcting for his handicap.

The allegation, however, comes as Trump is being accused of cheating in the game once more. Many of his detractors are citing a video of him in Scotland last week, where the caddie nonchalantly dropped the ball for him. Sportswriter Rick Reilly, who has played golf with Trump and wrote a whole book about his cheating, questioned out loud the day before Trump’s most recent tournament if the president would dare to declare himself the winner.

“Tomorrow is the Senior Champ at Bedminster,” he wrote on X. “Are you shameless enough to pretend you won it? Even after the whole planet saw you cheat in Scotland? Is your ego that sick?” In a follow-up post following his victory, Trump wrote: “I guess we got our answer. What a kid.

Reilly added, following the release of another fresh video purporting to show a caddie failing to deliver the ball for Trump, this time in Bedminster and potentially on the day of the tournament:

So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, its not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never.

Our president is a f*cking golf cheat. https://t.co/zd39cv78XM — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) August 3, 2025

As more proof that Trump cheats, Reilly has previously noted that he exclusively wins on the courses he owns. “He’s played in Pebble Beach, he’s played in the Tahoe one, where there are rules and judges and cameras. And in those, he’s never finished in the top half,” he said on MSNBC last year.

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who once described some of Trump’s tactics in detail, is among many who have accused the president of cheating. Alice Cooper, a rock star and avid golfer, refrained from publicly accusing Trump of cheating. He was near, though.

“The worst celebrity golf cheat? I wish I could tell you that,” he told Q magazine in 2012. “It would be a shocker. I played golf with Donald Trump one time. That’s all I’m going to say.” The President’s detractors weren’t going to give him a pass on his most recent title claim, considering history and the latest videos:

“I’ve played a lot, and I’ve played well… There’s very few people that can beat me in golf,” the President has previously boasted. During his trip to Scotland, commentators said that he was spotted on Sunday at Turnberry Golf Course pushing a ball close to the edge of a bunker. Then, apparently to swing at the planted ball, Trump exits a golf buggy and approaches the ball.

As part of decades-old accusations, the President has been accused of cheating on the golf course by many celebrities. In 2016, actor Samuel L. Jackson said : “We clearly saw him hit a ball into a lake at Trump National [Golf Course], and his caddie told him he found it… he just took off running and next thing we know he says ‘I got it, Mr. Trump!’”.