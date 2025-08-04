Experts Sound the Alarm as Donald Trump Eyes $200M Ballroom Makeover at the White House

President Donald Trump is back with another plan to undertake a significant renovation of the White House. Does it include adding more gold accents to the Oval Office? No! Trump’s proposal includes constructing a $200 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom to be added to the East Wing before the end of his four-year tenure in 2029. It would mark one of the most significant renovations to the building in decades.

At a press briefing last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt presented concept photos of the proposed ballroom. This step comes after Donald Trump’s alleged speculation of getting a Nobel Prize and increased media popularity due to his recent tariff announcements and political decisions.

As per The New York Times, the ballroom project is another step in his effort to assert presidential authority and pursue long-standing personal initiatives. Karoline Leavitt claimed that the room where most of the formal functions take place will be approximately 90,000 square feet (8,360 square metres), with a seating capacity of 650.

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has stated that the administration is “fully committed to working with the appropriate organisations to preserve the special history of the White House.”

Even though the official residence of the president requires federal agencies to evaluate and minimize any harm to historic properties that fall under the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, a body headed by the National Park Service, which consists of people who act, they are eligible to give guidance on what should be done with the timeless property, we don’t think Trump will listen to anyone but his mind.

Yet, Jonathan Jarvis, who served as director of the National Park Service from 2009 to 2017, stressed that any addition to the White House must respect its historical design, including its architectural style and color. He also questioned the administration’s credibility in completing the project within the given time frame, which Karoline Leavitt said was way before Donald Trump ended his term in 2029.

The design for the ballroom is being led by McCrery Architects, whose founder, James McCrery, served on the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts after being appointed by Trump in 2019. McCrery defended the construction and said it’s a much-needed addition to help the White House host large-scale events while maintaining its historic aesthetic.

As far as funding, one unresolved issue is the source of funding. Officials say the renovation will be paid for by President Trump and “other patriot donors.” However, further details regarding it haven’t been disclosed yet. Consequently, Trump is reportedly looking forward to the project since his first term in 2016.

He allegedly offered $100m during Barack Obama’s tenure for the project, which the then-president rejected. Still, he went ahead and beautified the Oval Office as per his choice, compared it to Obama’s choices, and asserted he did a better job at the interiors. Even though netizens on X (formerly Twitter) mostly disagreed. He paved the Rose Garden and was happy with the new additions to the prestigious place.

A series of mixed reviews on X suggested a divide in the crowd’s opinions regarding the decision. One user wrote, “America is in its golden age,” while another added, “37T in debt. This is not the time to be spending our money to entertain pedophiles.”

While the original foundation for the White was laid in 1792, the lack of financial transparency for the new ballroom drew criticism. Kathleen Clark, a legal ethics expert at Washington University in St. Louis, called the situation “completely outrageous” and questioned whether donors might seek to gain influence with the administration. “He feels emboldened,” she said. “He feels like he can do anything.”

What do you think? Will Donald Trump’s ambitious ballroom project be successful? Let us know in the comments below!