Are Jeff Bezos and Katy Perry Suing Each Other? Here’s What’s Actually Happening!

After returning from space, Katy Perry is now requesting some privacy from everyone. Particularly the critics who are making fun of her for even attempting to aim high.

In case you missed it, the singer of “Teenage Dream” recently joined Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin mission, which also included presenter Gayle King and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez. The team was entirely female. Everything about the trip went smoothly. But the internet did not.

Either Perry is suing Bezos for enlisting her in a “fake space stunt” that severely damaged her reputation, or Bezos is suing Perry for allegedly blowing the whistle, “ruining everything,” and revealing the entire expedition as a hoax, depending on which viral YouTube video you happen to come upon. In actuality, though, nobody is suing anyone. Perry was obviously a very willing participant in the mission, which was genuine and accomplished its goals.

“If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you,” she wrote in an Instagram post months before the mission. “This opportunity is so incredible … I can show all of the youngest & most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively. I am honored to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters.”

And she succeeded—though clearly not without criticism. According to reports, Perry is now upset that she is being blamed for something that she considered to be significant. With the finest of intentions, she practically offered to be launched into space. Regretfully, not everyone supports it.

Katy Perry isn’t happy about being the face of what some are calling a tone-deaf, PR-driven space cruise, even though she isn’t suing Jeff Bezos and he isn’t suing her either. Additionally, she is being targeted by more than simply the typical keyboard warriors. Some of her peers are even doubting the entire situation.

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, and Kerianne Flynn praise a Blue Origin rocket. They’re going to space for 11 minutes on Monday with Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez. Just lost all respect for every one of them for sucking up to Bezos. pic.twitter.com/Cq0vKYFZoE — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 13, 2025

“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space,” Emily Ratajkowski said in a TikTok video, acknowledging that she’s “disgusted” by the entire situation. For what purpose? In a “Today” appearance, Olivia Munn had a similar opinion, calling it a total waste of money.

“What’s the purpose? It seems a little gluttonous to me,” she remarked. Wendy’s, a fast-food restaurant company, even joined in, making jokes about Perry being sent back to space.

Insiders claim that she wouldn’t forgo the trip if she could go back in time, although she might have toned down the excitement. “Katy has no regrets about visiting space. It changed my life. She regrets turning it into a big spectacle, a source told the Daily Mail. The singer also acknowledged the criticism and assured fans that she is doing her best to accept it.

A pop star floating in zero gravity on a mission funded by Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in history, while the rest of us guess at what economic downturn or fascist political maneuver will strike next…is exactly how I saw this year unfurling 🔗 : https://t.co/ens3CsZhb2 pic.twitter.com/RYUHWkIHx3 — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) April 15, 2025

“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Please know I am OK, I have done a lot [of] work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.”