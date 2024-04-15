Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Is Just 'For Now' and Her Replacement is to 'Keep Her Seat Warm'

Katy Perry has stirred up some excitement among her fans regarding her potential return to American Idol in the future. In a recent interview on Good Morning America, she hinted that her departure from the show is only temporary, stating, "For now." Perry, who has been a judge on the popular competition for seven seasons alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, expressed her love for the journey she's been on with her fellow judges and host Ryan Seacrest.

On Friday, Seacrest, 49, the host of American Idol, together with judges Perry, 39, Richie, 74, and Bryan, 47, had an interview. They discussed their aspirations, how the program has changed over the previous 22 seasons, and the talent that emerges from Idol. When the interview was coming to an end, GMA correspondent Will Reeve questioned Katy about her feelings around her departure. "Katy can you believe it's been seven years and now you've announced it's time to say goodbye?" 31-year-old Reeve questioned her. Perry immediately responded, "For now." She continued by saying that Idol had "healed her heart" and that she had enjoyed traveling with Seacrest, Bryan, and Richie.

Reeve asked Perry, who had just revealed that her leave was temporary, who she believed would make an excellent substitute judge. The GMA correspondent questioned, "You're irreplaceable, but what type of person would you hope the show picks?" Someone who can "put up with Luke and Lionel, that's all," Perry joked as per The Sun. The Smile singer advised them to "keep her seat warm," and Richie stated that they would maintain Perry's position. The singer joined Bryan and Richie as judges on American Idol in 2018 when the program was brought back by ABC after a 15-season run on Fox. ABC confirmed in July 2023 that Perry, Bryan, and Richie will be returning as judges for season 22.

The speculation of Perry leaving started on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the singer and Idol judge revealed that she was leaving the show after seven seasons while hinting at future endeavors, including new music, that would drop later in 2024, as per People. Perry said, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol." "I mean I love Idol so much." She winked at host Jimmy Kimmel, "It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying Jimmy?" Perry replied. In response to a question about what her fellow Idol judges Bryan and Richie had to say about her departure, she said, "Well, they’ll find out tonight!" She went on to say that her fellow judges "know that I have some things planned for this year. So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all popstar girlies!”