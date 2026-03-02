Anti-ICE Demonstration Gets Violent As Authorities Arrest Over 50 Protesters In Minneapolis

Amid growing ICE violence all over the US, Minneapolis continues being a center of various anti-ICE protests and demonstrations. On Sunday, as protestors were protesting outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, in Minneapolis, things reportedly got violent, leading to the arrest of at least 54 people.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, 38 individuals were cited and released whereas one person was put in jail. Moreover, the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that there had been 15 more arrests.

The protest had been a culmination of the weeklong campaign with the motto, “Bring the Heat, Melt the ICE.” As per a press release, organizers said that multiple events were held throughout the week that included teach-ins, discussions on tactics that would help citizens to resist the ICE, ways of helping immigrants targeted by the DHS etc. Moreover, the protestors’ agenda also included coming up with ways that would help the “national movement to abolish ICE and DHS.”

While these agendas do not necessarily hint at anything violent, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said that some of the protestors, during Sunday’s event, were engaged in unlawful activities like blocking the road, dumping glass on the streets etc. Moreover, the protesters allegedly threw various objects like rocks, water bottles, and ice chunks at law enforcement officials.

It is reportedly because of these activities that authorities made the arrests. According to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office, “This morning, our deputies issued dispersal orders at an unlawful assembly outside the Whipple Building after individuals blocked roadways, blocked access to local businesses, dumped glass into the street, and threw rocks, ice chunks and water bottles at law enforcement creating a serious public safety hazard.”

The statement further mentioned, “Arrests are being made” adding, “Freedom of speech and peaceful assembly is a right. Endangering the public is not. Unlawful activity, including blocking roads, intentionally creating hazards, and assaultive behavior, will not be tolerated.”

Minneapolis already has a tumultuous history of confrontation with ICE. Earlier this year, the killing of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents had led to huge controversies and protests, even though the Trump administration has recently shown their support for this violence.

Both in the case of Good and Pretti, video evidence clearly showed a different version of events than what was claimed by authorities. In both cases, it was quite evident that the individuals did not pose any threat to the agents and yet their fatal shootings were justified by the government.

Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz had previously urged the citizens to engage in peaceful protests without resorting to any kind of violence. However, the Trump administration has constantly been in a tussle with Waltz and has consistently blamed him for the kind of disruptive protests that often break out there.

With the latest ICE arrests and protests, the citizens of Minneapolis are the ones who are under the most duress now since the political situation there continues to remain volatile without the possibility of resolution anytime soon.