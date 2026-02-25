Disabled Minneapolis Woman Dragged From Her Car by ICE Is Doubtful Justice Will Be Served

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive and disturbing details. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

After videos of a disabled woman from Minneapolis being dragged from her car by ICE agents went viral, she is now set to make an appearance at the State of the Union speech and recently shared raw and chilling details about her encounter and the extent of her injuries.

Aliya Rahman, who has autism and a traumatic brain injury, was on her way to a traumatic brain injury clinic on Jan. 13, 2026, when the incident occurred. This was near the same location where Renée Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent earlier that week.

The woman who said she was autistic as ICE dragged out of her car is named Aliya Rahman via this statement: “Masked agents dragged me from my car and bound me like an animal, even after I told them that I was disabled.” It happened two blocks from where Renee Good was murdered. https://t.co/a9JQkb1AQK pic.twitter.com/g7uXGGZ3ZO — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 15, 2026

After finding herself in an unfortunate traffic jam, federal officials stopped her car and urged her to move her car. When Rahman attempted to communicate with the ICE agents to explain her situation, they seemingly ignored her requests.

And instead of complying with her requests, they brashly proceeded to drag her out of the vehicle. Bystanders captured the encounter as she was visibly in pain and pleaded with the agents to go easy on her. The video has since gone viral and painfully remains etched in the minds and hearts of those who witnessed it.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror US, ahead of the State of the Union address, which she is set to appear in alongside Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, Rahman shared the extent of her injuries in a very raw and unfiltered manner. She recalled the horror and pain she underwent while being dragged out of her car, despite her desperate pleas.

ICE agents in Minneapolis dragged a woman from her car as she screamed that she was disabled, autistic, and on the way to see a doctor. The terror on her face is undeniable and tells a deeper truth; of a nation where disability is dismissed, compassion is absent, and humanity is… pic.twitter.com/N3hNrYeA8H — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 14, 2026

Rahman claimed that she’d spent all of the last month “learning the names of the tendons” in her shoulder. She explained that it was because the tendons and ligaments in both her shoulders were torn from the way the ICE agents had dragged her. However, she sadly said, “What I haven’t learned is the names of the people who did this to me…”

Rahman explained that while what happened to her was truly tragic and horrifying, she acknowledged that it’s nothing new in the “history of the country.” Moreover, she was concerned about the overall reported fear and threat that her fellow Americans are probably facing in the aftermath of what happened to her.

BREAKING: Aliya Rahman, the autistic woman with a traumatic brain injury who was pulled from her car by ICE while on the way to a doctor’s appointment, will be attending tonight’s State of the Union as a guest of @Ilhan. She will be joined by at least a dozen Epstein survivors. pic.twitter.com/4xa2oOJXoz — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 24, 2026

Because her perpetrators have still not been brought to justice, Rahman expressed pessimism about something like this happening to someone else. She credited the “lack of accountability” as a primary reason for her stance on the matter.

Moreover, she made a shocking statement about what happened to her and said, “I’m glad it’s me sitting in that seat, rather than somebody who’s cheering for me.” Her powerful statement has since sparked public support as she continues her fight for justice.

Many online have voiced their support for Rahman as she’s set to speak at the State of the Union address later today. They’ve equally condemned ICE and the Trump administration for their actions against a disabled woman in Minneapolis.

Rahman’s story is one of the many harrowing stories of fatal injuries that took place in a string of ICE-related incidents over the last few weeks.