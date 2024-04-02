Andy Cohen Apologizes for Fueling Bizarre Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Whereabouts

Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live is willing to take his words back now Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis. The internet went crazy with wild conspiracy theories after the Princess of Wales went mysteriously missing from the media. Cohen was among those who added fuel to the fire and now he feels he should have "kept his mouth shut."

The mother of three kept a low-key profile after her planned abdominal surgery in January 2024. People mistook the royal family's silence as some secret the Monarchy was hiding from the world, giving birth to unreasonable theories that floated around the internet. Unfortunately, some celebrities also joined the bandwagon and mocked the princess' absence.

On March 22, Middleton released a video message on the royal couple's official X, formerly Twitter account, and addressed the elephant in the room. The 42-year-old quashed all the rumors and speculations, receiving an outpour of love, good wishes, and words of sympathy from around the globe.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Celebrities who fueled the grapevine expressed remorse over their actions, and now the TV talk-show host has come out and apologized openly to the Princess of Wales. He recently appeared in an episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, and said, "I just want to say I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate," per Page Six.

"I think someone on Sky News called me a numpty, and they were right. I wish I had kept my mouth shut," noting that his radio show had been off-air since Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, which is why his apology didn't come sooner, adding, that this was his "first opportunity back in front of a live microphone." He further wished the royals (Middleton and King Charles), "We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles."

That ain’t Kate…. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 19, 2024

When the Princess of Wales was spotted during a farm shopping alongside her husband Prince Williams, people speculated that didn't look like her. Cohen was among those who fueled the theory and tweeted, "That ain't Kate…" Meanwhile, other celebrities like Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, and the like also poked fun at Middleton's whereabouts.

The Gossip Girl actress poked fun at Middleton's Mother's Day tribute photograph which was widely speculated as an AI-generated image. She leveraged the conspiracy theory and posted an AI image of herself near a pool to promote her Gourmet cocktail brand, Betty Booze on Instagram.

However, upon learning about the princess' serious health condition, she removed the post the same day as Middleton's announcement and apologized on Instagram Story, "I'm sure no one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'Photoshop fails' frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry."

The future queen consort shared the heartbreaking news with the world and revealed it was all good until her post-operative tests found cancer being present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

However, she reassured her supporters that she is "well and getting stronger every day."