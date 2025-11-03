Andrew’s Bio Quietly Removed from Royal Website After King Charles Strips Title

Just days after Prince Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles by King Charles over his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the royal family discreetly made a big change to their official website.

According to People, the ex-prince’s royal bio has been discreetly removed from the family’s official website. However, his royal title is still visible in another spot on the website. The report also claimed that while searching for Prince Andrew, the message “The requested page could not be found” flashes on screen.

The report further stated that the biography page of the website, which is now defunct, talked about his days in the Royal Navy, his “role as a special representative for international trade and investment” and his work supporting Queen Elizabeth.

According to People, an excerpt from Andrew’s now-deleted biography page read, “Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace on 19 February 1960. He is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and was christened Andrew Albert Christian Edward. On 23 July 1986 he married Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey. The couple, who divorced in 1996, have two children: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and four grandchildren: August and Ernest (sons of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank) and Sienna and Athena (daughters of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi).”

On October 30, the Buckingham Palace released a statement, stating that King Charles has “initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours” from his brother and that he will now be known as “Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.”

Buckingham Palace’s statement read, “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein came under severe scrutiny after Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of Epstein’s trafficking network, accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. Her allegations, detailed in legal filings and interviews, led to a civil lawsuit that Andrew settled out of court in 2022. The case, and Giuffre’s testimony, triggered a wave of public backlash that ultimately led King Charles to strip Andrew of his royal titles and remove his biography from the Royal Family’s website. Virginia Giuffre passed away in April 2025.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also broke his silence on Andrew being stripped of all of his royal titles, over his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein. “I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family. That’s been a tragic situation, and it’s too bad. I mean, I feel badly for the family,” Trump told Air Force One reporters.

Trump claims to have cut ties with Epstein in 2004. However, his name continues to pop up every time there is a mention of the release of the Epstein files. Epstein passed away on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York. He was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of trafficking.