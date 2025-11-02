Donald Trump Breaks Silence After Andrew Is Ousted from Royal Family Over Epstein Ties

Donald Trump has finally broken his silence after Prince Andrew was stripped of all royal titles by King Charles over his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Trump, who himself hasn’t been able to escape the rumors of having close ties with the late convict, sympathized with the royal family days after Andrew’s ousting was announced.

While speaking to the reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, “I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family.” He then added, ” That’s been a tragic situation, and it’s too bad. I mean, I feel badly for the family.”

Donald Trump on Prince Andrew and the Epstein scandal: "I feel very badly. I mean, it's a terrible thing that's happened to the family. That's been a tragic situation. And it's too bad. I feel badly for the family."

On October 30, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew will no longer be known as a prince or His Royal Highness among other titles. Instead, the 65-year-old will now only be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The official announcement also revealed that Andrew will lose his living arrangements at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Palace stated, “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” it further added.

The Royal Palace took the extreme step as Andrew continued to draw scrutiny over his ties with Jeffrey Epstein and a legal settlement with one of his victims, Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual abuse.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” the Royal Palace concluded in its statement.

Andrew gained the title of Royal Highness from birth as he was the son of the then-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth. He was later given the title of Duke of York, by which he was popularly known as until last week when he all his titles were snatched away.

Though Andrew has always denied the serious allegations of abuse, the controversy keeps finding its way back to him. The former Prince has often claimed that he has no memory of meeting Giuffre; however, a damning picture of him posing with her, while Ghislaine Maxwell stood in the background, says otherwise.

Recently, The Mail revealed the contents of an email that Andrew allegedly sent to Epstein a day after the infamous photo was published in 2011.

“It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it,” Andrew reportedly wrote to Epstein on February 28, 2011, even though he claimed to have ended his friendship with disgraced financier in 2010.

Giuffre, who died by suicide in April this year, wrote in detail about her alleged exploitation at the hands of Epstein and Andrew. In the memoir titled ‘Nobody’s Girl,’ she told about how she was trafficked to “a multitude of powerful men”, including Prince Andrew, a respected United States senator, and a French modeling agent, Jean-Luc Brunel.

Guiffre revealed that when she was first introduced to Andrew, Maxwell asked him to guess her age. He correctly guessed that Giufrre was 17, after which he said, “My daughters are just a little younger than you.”

In her memoir, she described Andrew as “friendly enough but entitled” – “as if he believed having [intercourse] with [her] was his birthright.”

After Andrew was stripped of his titles, Guiffre’s family called it a moment of “victory.”

Her siblings said in a statement last week: “Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her.”