TW: Mentions details about abuse and suicide.

The Jeffrey Epstein files controversy needs no introduction. If you are someone who follows international news, Epstein is a name you must have heard more often than you should have.

The famous sex offender who was accused by several underage girls of abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him avoid serious federal charges in exchange for shorter jail time; however, under unknown circumstances, he was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan in August 2019.

Out of the girls who were claimed to be abused, late Virginia Giuffre was a survivor of the sex trafficking racket. She tried her best to raise her voice against the alleged abuser who died in jail, alongside trying to expose those who were also linked to the business with him. The client lists a.k.a files reportedly had sensitive information and names of very high-profile people, including political figures.

As per Tyla, Giuffre sadly passed away in April at the age of 41 while she was trying to achieve justice for whatever she went through as a young girl who was tricked into the dirty business of trafficking. Now months after her death, a new memoir by Virginia Giuffre reveals troubling new details about Jeffrey Epstein and the people around him.

The book, “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice”, was released on October 21. In her memoir, Giuffre shares her personal story of how she was exploited and mistreated by Epstein, his close accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and, allegedly, Prince Andrew.

One of the more unusual and disturbing parts of the book is a section about what Epstein called his “tuck-in ritual.” Giuffre explains that she was expected to massage his feet and sometimes his head until he fell asleep. It was only after Jeffrey Epstein was fast asleep that she was allowed to leave the room.

In addition, Epstein told her that this meant she was “Number One” among the young women who were forced to serve him, which made her feel special at the time. Yet, the routine felt emotionally and physically draining for young Virginia, who was new to the dark side of fame, money and power.

The late survivor who died by suicide also describes how, after these nightly rituals, Epstein began to trust her more. On one occasion, he showed her a secret room filled with inappropriate photos of many young girls, some of whom appeared to be underage. Giuffre says he didn’t speak, but his expression seemed to say, “Look how powerful I am.”

As Epstein began trusting Giuffre much more than the rest, she said in her memoir that she and another assistant, Sarah Kellen, were asked to visit a nightclub to look for potential recruits. Giuffre was told the types of girls they were looking for: typically white, without tattoos or piercings, and between 12 and 17 years old.

The whole trap was laid based on emotional manipulation, where the brief was to target girls who were vulnerable and likely to agree to do what was asked of them in exchange for money or promises of modeling or acting opportunities. Ghislaine Maxwell also led the girls and is currently serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking and grooming underage girls for Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre also explained how the system operated in cities like New York. Maxwell and others would go out in the afternoons when schools ended and look for girls. After a girl’s first visit to Epstein, she was told she could make twice as much money if she brought a friend next time. They were asked to follow a fake script to persuade girls to join the group.

Giuffre’s book reveals how Epstein’s abuse operated like a pyramid scheme. As it is available in stores now, the memoir is a strong medium for the world to know what happened to Giuffre as she fought to expose these evil names till her last plight. Maybe justice isn’t always about serving a jail sentence, but to be able to tell someone’s story without shame and judgment, one that the world will never forget.