Beyond the Grave: Virginia Giuffre’s Memoir Reveals the Secret Behind the Infamous Photo With Prince Andrew

The late Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken accusers, has once again brought Prince Andrew into the spotlight, and this time, it is from beyond the grave.

As per reports, a memoir of hers is going to be released soon, named Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, where Giuffre has shared her side of the story of what happened that particular night, concerning the infamous photo of her with the Duke of York, which haunted him for years.

In Nobody’s Girl, Virginia Giuffre shares her story of trauma, resilience, & resolve. This memoir lays bare the rooms, the names, & the conversations that defined her journey. It’s a demand for truth. Hardcover – Coming October 21, 2025#EpsteinTrumpFiles #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/tEcnxudGTT — TizzyWoman 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) September 8, 2025

Giuffre, who tragically died by suicide in April at the age of 41, reportedly settled a sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew back in 2022. On the contrary, the Prince has never accepted any sort of wrongdoing. However, excerpts from the memoir, which came out just days ahead of its October 21 publication, reignited that particular scandal by figuring out some details.

Reports say that Giuffre has described that she was introduced to Prince Andrew in March 2001 at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home located near Hyde Park, and she was only 17 years old then. “Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: ‘Get out of bed, sleepyhead!’ It was going to be a special day, she said,” the memoir reads.

“Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!” Then, Maxwell then took her shopping to prepare for the meeting. “I put on the jeans and top, which left a strip of my stomach exposed,” Giuffre wrote.

“Maxwell wasn’t thrilled, but like most teenage girls then, I idolised Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and it was something I imagined the two of them might wear.”

And eventually, when the moment arrived, it didn’t take much time for Andrew to guess her age. “‘My daughters are just a little younger than you,’ he told me, explaining his accuracy.” She further claimed that she asked for a photo to keep a memory of the meeting, and that photo went on to become an inseparable part of her case.

“I suddenly thought of something: my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn’t pose for a picture.” She also said that Andrew danced with her at London’s Tramp nightclub. She recalled, “He was sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely,” which echoed with the similar detail that became infamous after Andrew’s awkward 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

The memoir describes how the pair returned to Maxwell’s home later that night, where Giuffre claims she ran Andrew a bath before they slept together. “He was friendly enough, but still entitled as if he believed having s[-] with me was his birthright,” she wrote. She added chillingly: “Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour. The next morning, Maxwell told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun.’”

Prince Andrew has long claimed that the infamous photo could have been doctored and that he has “no recollection” of ever meeting Giuffre or visiting the Tramp nightclub that night. But Giuffre’s memoir, penned before her death, offers a haunting new layer to one of the most controversial royal scandals in decades, one that refuses to fade, no matter how many times the Duke insists he doesn’t remember.