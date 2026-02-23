Andrew’s Arrest Photo Hung in the Louvre — Activists Add a Brutal Caption

In a brazen act of protest inside the Louvre Museum, activists hung a framed copy of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s post-arrest photograph. They added the caption, “He’s Sweating Now.” U.K.-based group People Vs Elon took credit for the action that targeted the former British royal just days after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The image, showing the 66-year-old slouching in the back of an SUV after his release from custody, has already become one of the most widely circulated photographs of the scandal, reports People Magazine. The activists’ caption referenced Andrew’s infamous 2019 claim that he could not sweat, a statement he made during his disastrous interview about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The activist group shared footage of the Louvre stunt on TikTok, writing, “They say ‘hang it in the Louvre.’ So we did.” The phrase appeared to mock social media commentary that often jokingly declares viral images “museum-worthy.”

Under the framed photograph, activists posted the words, “He’s Sweating Now,” which points to Andrew’s claim during his 2019 BBC interview that a medical condition left him unable to sweat. At the time, he denied Giuffre’s recollection of dancing with him at a London nightclub.

Activists hang Prince Andrew’s arrest photo in the Louvre. Trump should have one at The MET in NYC. pic.twitter.com/DIPdDQiz2r — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) February 22, 2026

The Louvre has not commented on how long the image was displayed before it was removed.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 19, his 66th birthday. Officers arrived at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk where he was then taken into custody and questioned for approximately 11 hours at Aylsham Police Station.

The now-viral release image was captured by Reuters photographer Phil Noble, who said that the moment was “more luck than judgement” after racing between multiple police stations before receiving a last-minute tip.

So much of Andrew’s legal and reputational troubles stem from to his association with Epstein. They were snapped together in New York’s Central Park in 2010, two years after Epstein had pleaded guilty to prostitution-related charges involving a minor. Despite public backlash, Andrew maintained contact with Epstein after he was convicted.

Activists hung a framed photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaving the police station after his arrest inside the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/ksBEzZeHPH — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 22, 2026

In 2019, Virginia Giuffre publicly alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have s-x with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17. Andrew has consistently denied those allegations. Two years later, Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against him in U.S. federal court. But, the case was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum. Andrew did not admit liability as part of the settlement.

While the current arrest concerns alleged misconduct in public office, which is distinctly different from the U.S. civil case involving Giuffre — public opinion has quickly looped the events together. Many are pointing out Andrew’s lack of judgment and associations.

The image of Andrew slumped in the back seat of the vehicle, taken moments has quickly become symbolic of how far he has fallen from his status and position as a royal. Once second in line to the throne, Andrew is now being seen as persona non grata within the monarchy.

Hanging the viral photograph in the Louvre has elevated it as political performance art. And with investigations that are now ongoing, the image — and the caption beneath it — may linger far longer than the activists who briefly placed it on the wall.