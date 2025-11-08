How a Single BBC Interview Exposed Prince Andrew – And Rewrote Royal History

Anyone who thought royalty came with protective layers shattered that illusion around November 2019, when Prince Andrew sat down with Emily Maitlis for the BBC’s infamous Newsnight interview. If you have been keeping score, it was a masterclass in sweat (or, allegedly, lack thereof). The Duke of York had spent years tiptoeing around the fallout from his relationship with convicted s– trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but this was the moment it became a royal meltdown.

For decades, Prince Andrew had a questionable public image. He had shady financial dealings, scandalous antics at royal birthday parties, and a social circle that included more warlords than philanthropists. But the Epstein connection was dynamite. By the time court filings landed in 2014 accusing Andrew of sleeping with underage Virginia Giuffre, his reputation was hanging by a thread.

But why did Prince Andrew risk a primetime grilling? Palace PR reps pitched a puff piece, but, as pressure surged after Epstein’s death in August 2019, Andrew volunteered for what he thought would be a name-clearing exercise. BBC guest booker Sam McAlister described Andrew’s attitude as “royal delusion.” Andrew said airing everything was “a mental health issue to some extent.”

Now, obviously, interviews can go sideways, but not quite like the Newsnight interview. Over nearly 50 unscripted minutes, Andrew tried to explain away a four-day stay at Epstein’s home with lines like “I felt it was the honorable and right thing to do.” He led with the infamous “I didn’t sweat” argument. That was an attempt to counter Giuffre’s descriptions of their sweaty dance.

Also, after insisting he had ceased contact with Epstein in 2010, emails released later showed Prince Andrew, in fact, urging Epstein to “stay in touch” and promising: “We’ll play some more soon!!!!” Not quite the separation he claimed, right?

The interview was so bad that approval ratings nosedived: in a YouGov poll, only 6% of respondents believed Prince Andrew’s clarifications, while 51% did not. Corporate partners cut ties, and his schedule cleared rather quickly.

Days later, Andrew stepped back from royal duties. The interview “opened the door” to a £12 million settlement to Giuffre, reportedly paid from Queen Elizabeth II’s coffers. Military veterans wrote an open letter demanding that Andrew lose his titles, which he did. The palace stripped him of patronages and insisted the “HRH” honorific was now off the menu.

You know it’s legendary when Netflix’s Scoop and Prime Video’s A Very Royal Scandal focus on the interview itself, presenting Andrew as a man-child surrounded by scandal.

Repeated public appearances had polls showing barely 5% of Britons held a favorable opinion of Prince Andrew in 2025. With documentaries and Giuffre’s posthumous memoir pulsing through the headlines, even his royal birth couldn’t save him as Parliament stripped him of his dukedom

