Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter, was closely involved in politics during her dad's time in the White House. From supporting and handling his campaign in 2016 to being there as an advisor after he won the presidential elections, she’s been an incredible pillar of support for her father through everything. Nonetheless, it seems as though she decided it was best to step away from a life of politics after he exited office, and she announced her decision to 'dump' her dad back in 2022, as per Vanity Fair. But it appears that Ivanka is being pulled back into her father’s matters once more owing to the ongoing civil fraud case that is underway in New York.

"I will not be bullied. I will not be harassed. This case will go on. We look forward to hearing the testimony of Ivanka Trump on Wednesday and then we plan on closing our case.”



“Justice will prevail.”



NY AG Letitia James

According to BBC reports, Ivanka is set to testify against her father and two brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., late this week. As per sources, the socialite won’t be returning to court as a defendant. However, given her previous role at the Trump Organization as an Executive Vice President, like her brothers, she will possibly be questioned about her role and other relevant experiences during her time there.

Forbes Editor and the author of White House, Inc.: How Donald Trump Turned the Presidency Into a Business, Dan Alexander, had a rather interesting thought about Ivanka’s involvement with the case. “There’s no way that she walks out of this trial further distanced from the controversies surrounding her father,” he claimed. The author added that even though this trial is going to lead to an 'uncomfortable place' for Ivanka (in terms of her reputation, which is possibly also at stake), he doesn’t believe that it’s the direction she wants to take.

As of recently, Ivanka's brothers have already testified in light of the civil fraud case and were posed with challenging questions by attorneys during cross-examination. As per the same BBC report, Eric was the one who strongly denied being involved or remotely possessing knowledge of some documents concerning the case, despite video evidence and emails being presented as evidence against him.

Circling back to Ivanka, before the commencement of the trial, her legal team had strongly petitioned for her to be removed as a defendant in the case. But alas, they weren’t able to convince Jude Arthur Engoron to prevent Ivanka from taking the stand to testify. Furthermore, Ivanka has chosen to retain her own attorney, Bennet Moskowitz (from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders), to defend her.

In light of these developments, Alexander had some final thoughts to share concerning Ivanka, who allegedly desired a 'quiet Miami moment of glamour.' He said, “It’s going to be a totally different thing for her, where she’s sprung right back into the heat of it.” Ivanka or her representatives have yet to make a statement or comment on the matter.

