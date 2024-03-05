Amy Slaton's New Video Raises Significant Concern as She Exhibits Strange Behavior

Concerns are rising among fans of 1000-Lb Sisters regarding Amy Slaton's well-being. Following her split from her husband last year, Amy has been dating her new boyfriend, Kevin. However, some fans are concerned about this and are trying to caution her through social media. Recently, Amy appeared in a TikTok video exhibiting peculiar behavior, sparking further worry. She shared the video on her TikTok account as a tribute to her new boyfriend, according to The US Sun. In the video, she began by expressing how much she missed Kevin and mentioned that she had not consumed alcohol for one week since their last meeting.

Image Source: Instagram | @amyslaton_halterman

During her video address, Amy appeared to speak with a slight slur and exhibited random head movements. She also revealed that Kevin had sent her $300 so she and her niece could have their nails done since he couldn't join them for their fourth date. Amy emphasized that Kevin's gesture was to demonstrate his genuine interest in her, not her celebrity status or wealth. Moreover, throughout the two-minute video, Amy utilized a beauty filter on her face, but her droopy eyes raised concern among some fans.

In the comment section, one person wrote, "Kevin is the epitome of a walking red flag, and it is blatantly obvious." Another one wrote, "Girl, you are gonna lose your boys and your life. Do better." Furthermore, a portion of her fanbase expressed concern about her appearance in the video, while others harbored concerns about her new romantic interest. Amy addressed these worries on TikTok, stating that her boyfriend Kevin did not stay over after their second date. She later mentioned that her fans were overthinking things, asserting that Kevin is a genuinely kind person.

She said, "He has not ever harmed me or disrespected me... he has not even offered sex." The reality TV star added, "Most guys, they all want to have sex with you on the first date but no, me and Kevin... our relationship is so good we don't need sex." She then said, "I really like this guy and y'all are picking him apart." Amy also posted snapshots from their dining experience at Red Lobster, featuring white wine, cheese sticks, and an array of lobster dishes, according to Daily Express. She wrote, "Real men pay for their ladies' meal. Third date with Kevin was so perfect! Thank you to the staff at Red Loster for giving us our privacy. Thank you, Kevin, for calling ahead and getting us a private room."

Image Source: Instagram | @amyslaton_halterman

However, comments on the post cautioned Amy to be cautious with Kevin, as rumors suggested he had been communicating with other women. One person wrote, "Amy, he's in multiple women's DMS. Please be careful." Another person said, "I blocked him after he messaged me to meet up with him, Offered to send me a first class ticket there and back." Someone else said, "Please be careful! He's sliding into women's DMs offering them a first class ticket to meet up with him there and back. I have messages to prove it." Meanwhile, the TLC reality series 1000-Lb Sisters has garnered a dedicated fan base since sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton made their debut on television screens in January 2020.