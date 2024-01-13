Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were shocked by the realization of how much they drank last month. The pair, who agree that they are extremely addicted to alcohol, made a pact to stay away from it for the entire first month of 2024. Their self-realization about spending huge amounts on drinks raised concerns among their fans, as reported by The U.S. Sun. This decision to go alcohol-free for one month was discussed in the latest episode of their podcast, the Amy & T.J. Podcast, where they talked about their experiences in a segment titled "A Year On The Rocks."

Holmes spilled the beans, sharing that there are days when he drinks a whopping 18 alcoholic beverages. Meanwhile, Robach admitted to consuming around 15 to 20 drinks per week, averaging about two to three each day. Holmes also added by confessing that if their morning run didn't conclude at a bar, he'd start the day with two drinks. Additionally, just to keep things interesting, he'd make sure to enjoy a minimum of two more drinks with Robach during their lunchtime. He said, "Now, if we're not out and about for the day, running errands or doing something, and we're just inside, I can easily have a drink in my hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, 10 o'clock at night."

The revelation about the couple's excessive drinking didn't sit right with fans, triggering immediate concern for the duo. In response, fans flocked to an Instagram post, expressing their thoughts on the matter. One fan commented, "Nowhere in the world is 18 drinks a day, normal or healthy. Pretty sure that’s considered alcoholism everywhere." Another user wrote in the comments, "If they sober up will the relationship survive?" Several other fans also expressed their worries by commenting on the couple's Instagram post.

In 2023, after losing their jobs at ABC due to their secret relationship being exposed while they were still married to other people, Robach and Holmes admitted that they turned towards alcohol. As reported by Radar Online, Robach said, “I didn’t have a job to go to and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot. A lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day and that was 2023 for me.” Additionally, during their podcast, Robach addressed and cleared up any rumors about her being pregnant, putting an end to the speculation.

Furthermore, the ex-20/20 anchor said, "Now that I'm participating in Dry January, it is a... part accountability. Like if I announce it, now you're gonna hold me accountable because you can't see me order a drink and I'm not gonna have a drink." Meanwhile, Holmes shared that he's made significant sacrifices to be with Robach. They went a step further, taking a compatibility test which revealed an 84% match. Discussing the results, they opened up about the challenges they faced in the early stages of their relationship.

