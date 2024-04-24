Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Open Up About Future Wedding Plans

Love is a journey, and for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, it's a journey they've been sharing openly with their listeners. In a recent episode of their podcast, "Amy & T.J.," the former "Good Morning America 3" co-anchors discussed their relationship and talked about the possibility of getting married. As mentioned by Page Six, They were honest about where they stand on this issue. Both Robach, 51, and Holmes, 46, are still figuring out what they want to do next – whether they want to get married legally or not. But one thing is certain- they are deeply committed to each other mentally and emotionally.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

“We’re still deciding about what that level of commitment is … whether it’s legal or not … but mentally, emotionally, we’ve absolutely agreed to commit to one another,” Robach explained. “We haven’t figured [out] the marriage thing out yet.” “We haven’t decided whether or not we are going to officially get married,” Holmes intruded.

For Robach, finding a "life partner" is the goal, and she doesn't necessarily see it contingent on a legal agreement. She drew inspiration from the enduring relationship of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who've chosen each other every day for decades without the formality of marriage. “What is a life partner short of a legal (sic) binding agreement? Can you have a life partner without that?” Holmes, 46, questioned. “You can,” she replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

“I’m sure and I know it’s not perfect. But I’ve always been in awe of the fact that every day they wake up and they choose to be together, there’s no legal (sic) binding document that says they have to be together,” she added.“But we have, I have said this to you, and I believe you’ve said it to me as well that I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes,” Robach continued. “It doesn’t have to be today or tomorrow or next year, but I would eventually like to live with you.”

However, Robach admitted to feeling societal pressure that considers marriage as the ultimate validation of a relationship. She acknowledged that although it might not necessarily guarantee happiness, there's still a part of her that is drawn to the idea of using the terms "husband" and "wife."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

Despite the uncertainty surrounding marriage, the couple is focused on taking the practical step of moving in together first. They see it as a natural progression of their relationship, one that wouldn't fundamentally change the dynamic they've already established. Being together is a constant for them, whether they're working side by side or preparing for their next job.

Their journey together began in November 2022, amidst a storm of controversy that resulted in them losing their jobs at "GMA3." Robach was married to her ex-husband Andrew Shue at the time, while Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig. Both couples eventually filed for divorce in December 2022, clearing the path for Robach and Holmes to explore their connection without any restrictions.

Interestingly, the consequences of their previous relationships didn't stop with their divorces. In December 2023, Page Six reported that Shue and Fiebig had found comfort in each other's company, bonding over the shared experience of the affair. The news hinted at a new phase for both couples, one characterized by forgiveness, personal development, and maybe even newfound joy.