Amy Robach Takes a Dig at Ex-Husband Andrew Shue, Amid His New Romance with Marilee Fiebig

Amy Robach may have moved on with TJ Holmes but learned her lessons well from her past relationship with ex-husband Andrew Shue. The TV reporter recalled the past year (2023) in her podcast episode on Amy and TJ Podcast with her boyfriend and seemingly shaded the actor amid rumors of his new romance with Marilee Fiebig.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Former ABC reporter and her partner Holmes discussed life lessons they learned in 2023. Both went through each other's list and on top of Robach's list, she wrote a comment about her marriage to ex-husband Shue. "I've learned that you don't really know someone until you divorce them," the anchor mentioned, per The Sun.

The couple's past year reflection came after reports circulated online that their exes, Shue and Fiebig, have been seeing each other. Although Robach didn't elaborate on her statement, ahead in the January 2, 2023 podcast episode, she accused the publications of "planting" the stories.

The 50-year-old alleged, "Tabloid stories aren't reported. They are planted," adding, "I got a whole education on this this year. That's a good one and very true." However, they didn't directly comment on their ex-partner's dating news; Robach explained how her relationship with Holmes has been portrayed in the media.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses," per US Weekly. She clarified, "And it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both, at that point, were in divorce proceedings."

Robach complained, "We thought we were protecting our children and our families. And we thought we had time, and we thought we had a right to privacy, and maybe that was foolish and silly?"

Holmes' divorce was settled with the attorney in December 2022. At the same time, his reports of being in a relationship with Robach surfaced in the media—however, Robach's divorce from Shue was finalized in March 2023, according to Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏. 𝙅. 𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙈𝙀𝙎 (@officialtjholmes)

Fiebig shares a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, with Holmes, and her attorney, Stephanie Lehman, claimed, "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her now 10-year-old daughter."

The statement continued, "To that end, TJ's lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by TJ's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Meanwhile, Shue chose to remain silent through all the allegations and his dating rumors with Fiebig. If reports are to be believed, the "exes" have been going out for six months and bonded over their troubled marriages. A source said, "It turned into something else, and they're connected over their values. It's bigger than the affair now," per Daily Mail.

