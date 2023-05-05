Roger Federer's Rarely Seen Rolex Steals the Show at the Met Gala 2023

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer stopped hearts as he took the to spotlight wearing his 1908 Perpetual edition Rolex at this year's Met Gala, reported GQ Magazine. The 2023 Met Gala had a theme dedicated to the late fashion designer and visionary, Karl Lagerfeld, and his iconic designs. The late designer's aesthetics mainly matched vintage themes while taking modernity into account, creating a symphony of style and elegance. Federer paid perfect homage to the themes of honor by donning the king of sports watches, The Perpetual 1908.

This watch was a recently released model in the luxe brand's "Watches & Wonders" collection, focusing on vintage texture and colors in producing the highest quality of style; it is a perfect companion to this year's Met Gala. This piece of art found its ethos in a rustic Submariner, Daytona, and GMT-Master Lines.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Federer, who was also a Met Gala host this year, spoke about style and elegance. About the watch, he said, “I believe style is found in the perfect balance of colour and texture. It’s important to accessorise in moments of celebration and for me, the finishing touch and detail is always my timepiece. The new Rolex Perpetual 1908 adds timeless elegance to my look at this year’s Met Gala.”

The Perpetual 1908 has a sleek and functional design with a premium rugged appearance, and the heart of the watch, including the dial, lug, case, bezel, and crown is rose gold with a chrome finish. It got its specific name due to a very unique ticker - a "perpetual rotor," with its unique mechanism to wind a watch automatically after it spins throughout the day effortlessly. The numerical part of the name refers to the year the luxury watch brand was birthed: in 1908 by Hans Waldorf. The numbers 9, 12, and 3 - Arabic numbers bid an ode to the almost century-old design.

This premium watch, a part of Rolex's newest catalog arrived perfectly timed for the Met Gala which is a platform to make a bold fashion statement according to the year's theme. The usual sports watches seem to be slowly but surely paving the way for dress watches. The prime difference between the two is found in the adjustability and functionality. A sports watch can be worn anywhere and at anytime but stick out like a sore thumb in a formal event. A high-end event is usally perfect occasion for the dress watch which is gradually creating global hype, especially after the increase in formal parties through the years.

According to David Hurley the current Deputy CEO of the Watches of Switzerland, the dress watches of Rolex's latest models are actually selling fast, with many people being waitlisted to purchase these latest editions. "For Rolex to release an entirely new model, because of who they are, and the quality of their timepieces, their popularity, that's going to create a major ripple," said Hurley. These watches are sure to create a splash especially after a fellow ambassador, Roger Federer, made a debut with it at the biggest party of the year.

The tennis legend's watch wasn't the only star of the show. His black double-breasted tuxedo was completely custom-made for the former tennis player. The tux was a creation of Dior, with the inside literally etched with Karl Lagerfeld's original archive sketches of his early designs; an original and one-of-a-kind piece, stitched just for Federer. The square-pocket silk matched the stitched sketches. Federer's whole look was completed with the stunning watch that complimented his suave personality.