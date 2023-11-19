Here's Recounting Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Goldie Hawn's Extraterrestrial Encounters

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Goldie Hawn who have marked their niche in the showbiz have all one thing in common. They are not afraid to share their side of the story however bizarre it may sound. The trio shared their side of the story when they encountered something supernatural. These women with their separate fanbase were able to articulate their weirdest experiences without shying away or being afraid of the fear of getting judged in the age of extensive trolling over internet.

Goldie Hawn, the esteemed 77-year-old Oscar winner, recently revealed her otherworldly experience on Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk program. Hawn had shared her interest in the notion of life beyond planet Earth. "I remember this so clearly. I went outside my door, I sat on the little ledge and I looked up at the dark sky. I saw all these stars and all I could think of was, 'How far does this go? How little are we? Are we the only planet in the whole wide universe that has life on it?'" Hawn recalled.

'Then I said, “I know you’re out there. I know we’re not alone. And I would like to meet you one day,'" she added. To her surprise, Hawn recounted experiencing a high-pitched sound in her ear, followed by the sight of two or three triangular-shaped heads outside her window. Demi Lovato, also shared her tryst with the extra-terrestrial entity when asked about her supernatural experience in life.

The singer and actress vividly described an out-of-body experience where she found herself floating above the Earth. Lovato's narrative took an astonishing turn as she claimed to have been invited to witness an unknown pink and purple planet. Lovato explored her fascination for it as she shared, "I ran out of my room and I was floating above the Earth," she recalled.

"And then, all of a sudden, they said, 'Do you want to see our planet?' And then I went over to this pink and purple planet that I had never seen before." In a twist of intrigue, Lovato disclosed that she was not alone in witnessing these enigmatic phenomena—other individuals on the road reportedly halted to observe the unexplainable scene.

Miley Cyrus recalls time she got chased down by UFO in San Bernardino in @InterviewMag conversation with Rick Owens:



“It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me.”



On the other hand Miley Cyrus, revealed her weird encounter during an interview with a magazine with Rick Owens. "What really left me shaking was looking into the eyes of something I couldn't quite understand," the Wrecking Ball singer shared. "There were a couple of other cars on the road and they stopped to look at it too," Cyrus added. As these public figures candidly share their encounters, the discourse around the unknown broadens, encouraging us to explore the vast possibilities that extend beyond the confines of our terrestrial existence.

