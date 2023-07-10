Amber Heard 'Just Had to Get Out of the US' Last Year After Explosive Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard reportedly left the United States because she felt that there was too much "chaos" in the country. In an exclusive report by People magazine, a source claims that actress began to receive death threats and became the target of harsh Internet trolls post the defamation battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. According to the source, this made Heard feel that she "just had to get out of the U.S."

The source added that the 37-year-old actress, who received death threats and became the target of nasty Internet memes, decided to leave the nation with her now 2-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige because she thought there was too much "chaos" in the country.

On June 1, 2022, the six-week trial, which revealed shocking details of Heard and Depp's turbulent five-year relationship and endangered their careers, came to an end. A source close to Depp confirmed that Heard paid her ex $1 million in damages last month, a figure that was negotiated down from more than $10 million.

The actress had, at the time, been residing in Yucca Valley, a village in the Californian desert. Heard withdrew from the public spotlight after denouncing the ruling as "moving women's rights backward." Apparently, Heard "lost the case and was treated as such," according to a film source. The source also stated, "She felt like a pariah."

Heard originally relocated to the Spanish island of Mallorca, where it is said that she rented a house under the alias Martha Jane Cannary, the real name of Wild West gunslinger Calamity Jane. The Aquaman actress then moved into a home in the more affluent part of Madrid. A source said to the outlet that there "she gets more privacy."

Heard tried to put the emotional strain of the defamation case behind her while establishing a routine that included jogging through the city and taking Paige to the park. Part of recovering from the trauma involved her decision last December to stop appealing the verdict and consenting to pay Depp $1 million.

“The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” clarified the source. They also said that Heard now “has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.” Another source added, “She’s independent and smart. She needs to heal.”

Heard responded to inquiries from local reporters on the sidewalk in a video that went viral on TikTok in June. In the video, she is seen saying in Spanish, "I love Spain so much." When the reporters enquired as to whether she intended to stay, she said, "Yes, I hope so. Yes, I love living here."

Heard bid farewell to the individuals who were recording her and said, "I hope you are well, ciao. And thank you, nice to meet you." She responded positively when asked if she had any upcoming film projects. "I move on. This is life," she said.

