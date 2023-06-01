Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Life In Spain And Her Future In Hollywood

Amber Heard is not bidding farewell to Hollywood just yet. Since relocating to Spain after the conclusion of the defamation lawsuit filed against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard has largely remained out of the spotlight. While maintaining a low profile, there have been occasional reports of the "Aquaman" actress being sighted in Spain with her young daughter and graciously signing autographs for her fans.

On Wednesday, May 31, Heard finally addressed the speculations about her departure from Hollywood. During a stroll in Madrid, she was approached by a reporter who posed several questions to her. In a recently posted TikTok video, the 37-year-old actress, who has faced much controversy, confirmed that she is currently involved in ongoing film projects, reported Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Lawrence Busacca

Expressing her affection for Spain, she converses with a local reporter in Spanish, adopting an accent that resembles those native to the European country. When questioned about her long-term plans in Spain, the "Aquaman" star enthusiastically replies, "I hope so. I truly enjoy living here." As the interaction neared its end, the 37-year-old actress gracefully signaled her departure by expressing her appreciation to the reporters, considering it a "pleasure" to meet them. When asked about her future Hollywood projects and whether she had any lined up, she responded with a smile, affirming, "Oh, yes. I continue to move forward. That's life."

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch

Following a jury's verdict that resulted in her being ordered to pay $15,000,000 in damages for defaming actor Johnny Depp, Heard largely retreated from the public eye in June of the previous year. The legal dispute arose when Depp sued her after she identified herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post, although she did not explicitly mention Depp's name. Prior to the trial, Heard had accused Depp of domestic abuse. Throughout the proceedings, she faced a barrage of abuse from Depp's supporters, who rallied for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star outside the courtroom.

Image Source: Getty Images | John Phillips

According to an article published by The Daily Mail on May 4, an individual close to Heard purportedly stated that the actress had "retired from Hollywood" and discreetly moved to Spain. "I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter, Oonagh. She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise. I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project," the friend explained.

In April, sources close to Heard shed light on her new life, revealing to People magazine that she has been residing in Spain, where she enjoys a greater level of privacy. They explained that the trial had been an extremely stressful experience for her, and she desired a fresh start outside the country. The sources shared that Heard is enthusiastic about returning to work and filming once again. However, they also noted that she is still dealing with the emotional impact of the legal ordeal from the previous year, expressing her exhaustion and disappointment with how she felt she was treated. According to the source, the actor is prepared to leave the past behind and move forward. They emphasized that the previous events are now in the past and that Heard has regained a sense of vitality and concentration on things that bring her joy.